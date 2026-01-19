$43.180.08
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
Enemy pulls reserves to Pokrovsk: Syrskyi reveals situation in Pokrovsk direction
Trump's threats regarding Greenland force Europe to consider an alliance without the US, with a "coalition of the willing" option taking into account Ukraine's strength - Politico
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

Candidate of Medical Sciences Otto Stoika spoke about the optimal temperature and humidity indicators in the home, which affect well-being and immunity. The optimal temperature is +18 to 24 degrees Celsius, humidity - from 40 to 60%.

What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Photo: pixabay

A comfortable microclimate in the home directly affects well-being, immunity, and the course of diseases. Unfortunately, due to enemy attacks, many Ukrainians have faced the fact that warmth in the home has become an unattainable luxury. Otto Stoika, Candidate of Medical Sciences, doctor at the Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, and public health expert, told UNN about the optimal temperature and humidity indicators in the home.

Details

The main indicators of a healthy microclimate in a room are air temperature and humidity levels. These determine how comfortably the body breathes and resists viruses.

The optimal temperature in a living room is from +18 to 24 degrees Celsius with humidity from 40 to 60%. At such a temperature and humidity, people are quite comfortable. Both healthy people and even those who are sick - this can alleviate their condition.

- the doctor emphasizes.

It is especially difficult to maintain these indicators during the heating season, as heaters and centralized heating often dry out the air in apartments and houses. This can negatively affect mucous membranes and immune protection, says Otto Stoika.

Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures14.01.26, 18:42 • 31301 view

When we turn on heating or heaters, especially fan heaters, humidity often drops below 40%, sometimes to 10-20%. Such air dries the mucous membranes of the nose and throat, and a person becomes more vulnerable to viral infections. This is especially true for children in kindergartens and schools, explains the public health expert.

The doctor advises regularly ventilating the premises and, if possible, humidifying the air. Both special humidifiers and simple household solutions are suitable for this. It is also important to control the indicators not "by eye", but with the help of devices.

It is desirable to have not only a thermometer, but also a hygrometer - a device that shows humidity. They are sold in supermarkets, often together with thermometers, and are usually inexpensive. Even simple humidifiers or a damp cloth on a battery already help maintain the required humidity level.

- says Otto Stoika.

Excessive humidity can also be harmful. It makes breathing difficult and creates conditions for mold to appear in the room, which is dangerous for the respiratory system, says the public health expert. People with chronic diseases especially feel this.

Too humid air is harder to tolerate, especially for people with cardiovascular diseases and lung diseases. If high humidity is constant, mold and fungi can appear, which get into the air and cause allergic reactions or other problems.

- warns the doctor.

For people with asthma, allergies, or other chronic diseases, the recommendations remain general. It is important to adhere to optimal indicators and regularly monitor your health.

For children and adults, even with chronic diseases, the optimal microclimate is the same. Specific temperatures are not needed, and the main thing is to monitor your well-being, control indicators, and consult a doctor in a timely manner.

- summarizes Otto Stoika.

Tips on how to keep warm

Layering in clothing. Clothing should consist of several layers and not be tight so as not to impede blood circulation. The first layer, which is directly adjacent to the body, should be made of natural fabric, or it can be thermal underwear. If clothes become wet, be sure to take them off, as they retain heat worse.

How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tips07.01.26, 13:57 • 79455 views

Move more. Don't forget about movement, add light but regular physical activity to your life.

- added Otto Stoika.

Frosts increase the risk of hypothermia: how to protect yourself during cold weather14.01.26, 17:56 • 3231 view

Alla Kiosak

