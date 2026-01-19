What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer

Photo: pixabay

A comfortable microclimate in the home directly affects well-being, immunity, and the course of diseases. Unfortunately, due to enemy attacks, many Ukrainians have faced the fact that warmth in the home has become an unattainable luxury. Otto Stoika, Candidate of Medical Sciences, doctor at the Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, and public health expert, told UNN about the optimal temperature and humidity indicators in the home.

Details

The main indicators of a healthy microclimate in a room are air temperature and humidity levels. These determine how comfortably the body breathes and resists viruses.

The optimal temperature in a living room is from +18 to 24 degrees Celsius with humidity from 40 to 60%. At such a temperature and humidity, people are quite comfortable. Both healthy people and even those who are sick - this can alleviate their condition. - the doctor emphasizes.

It is especially difficult to maintain these indicators during the heating season, as heaters and centralized heating often dry out the air in apartments and houses. This can negatively affect mucous membranes and immune protection, says Otto Stoika.

When we turn on heating or heaters, especially fan heaters, humidity often drops below 40%, sometimes to 10-20%. Such air dries the mucous membranes of the nose and throat, and a person becomes more vulnerable to viral infections. This is especially true for children in kindergartens and schools, explains the public health expert.

The doctor advises regularly ventilating the premises and, if possible, humidifying the air. Both special humidifiers and simple household solutions are suitable for this. It is also important to control the indicators not "by eye", but with the help of devices.

It is desirable to have not only a thermometer, but also a hygrometer - a device that shows humidity. They are sold in supermarkets, often together with thermometers, and are usually inexpensive. Even simple humidifiers or a damp cloth on a battery already help maintain the required humidity level. - says Otto Stoika.

Excessive humidity can also be harmful. It makes breathing difficult and creates conditions for mold to appear in the room, which is dangerous for the respiratory system, says the public health expert. People with chronic diseases especially feel this.

Too humid air is harder to tolerate, especially for people with cardiovascular diseases and lung diseases. If high humidity is constant, mold and fungi can appear, which get into the air and cause allergic reactions or other problems. - warns the doctor.

For people with asthma, allergies, or other chronic diseases, the recommendations remain general. It is important to adhere to optimal indicators and regularly monitor your health.

For children and adults, even with chronic diseases, the optimal microclimate is the same. Specific temperatures are not needed, and the main thing is to monitor your well-being, control indicators, and consult a doctor in a timely manner. - summarizes Otto Stoika.

Tips on how to keep warm

Layering in clothing. Clothing should consist of several layers and not be tight so as not to impede blood circulation. The first layer, which is directly adjacent to the body, should be made of natural fabric, or it can be thermal underwear. If clothes become wet, be sure to take them off, as they retain heat worse.

Move more. Don't forget about movement, add light but regular physical activity to your life. - added Otto Stoika.

