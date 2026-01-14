$43.180.08
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 6568 views
People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko announced political revenge by NABU due to the work of the Temporary Investigative Commission and criticism of anti-corruption bodies
01:56 PM • 8288 views
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
01:18 PM • 10466 views
The Rada appointed Dmytro Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
Exclusive
01:16 PM • 10394 views
NABU's attack on Tymoshenko is political reprisal and an attempt to destabilize the government - political scientist
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 14131 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
12:25 PM • 9534 views
Rada appointed Shmyhal as Minister of Energy on the second attempt
12:14 PM • 10763 views
Oleksandr Kabanov, People's Deputy from "Servant of the People" and former screenwriter of Studio "Kvartal 95", has died
11:08 AM • 5684 views
Cabinet of Ministers strengthens control over drug prices: weekly reports and fines for violations introduced
10:47 AM • 10193 views
Fedorov became the new Minister of Defense: The Verkhovna Rada made a decision
Frosts increase the risk of hypothermia: how to protect yourself during cold weather

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

Prolonged exposure to cold can lead to hypothermia and frostbite. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine shared safety measures and first aid tips.

Frosts increase the risk of hypothermia: how to protect yourself during cold weather

Prolonged exposure to cold can lead to hypothermia and frostbite, as well as exacerbation of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases. In addition, the number of injuries due to black ice is increasing. This was stated by Natalia Yashan, head of the Medical Support Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, during a press briefing at the Media Center Ukraine, writes UNN.

It is necessary to limit the prolonged stay outdoors for children, the elderly, and pregnant women at low sub-zero temperatures, as is currently the case. If it is active recreation and work, then every three to four hours you need to take breaks and go indoors to warm up.

- she noted.

Ms. Yashan advises against rubbing a person's body parts when hypothermic, as this will only deepen the cause of hypothermia.

Snow - additional cooling + microtraumas from ice.

Alcohol - dehydrates the skin, damages the epidermis, and creates a false sensation of warmth.

Rubbing with both snow and alcohol will only increase trauma and deepen the hypothermia process. I recommend: stop the effect of cold, wrap the victim in a warm blanket, a "thermal" one is possible, give them something warm to drink.

- advises the specialist.

If you see a person with signs of hypothermia, you need to:

  • immediately move the victim to a warm room;
    • remove wet or cold clothes, cover with a warm blanket;
      • gradually warm up, avoiding sudden heating;
        • give warm tea, water. Only if the person is conscious;
          • constantly monitor the person's breathing and condition.

            Rescuers urge not to ignore the symptoms of hypothermia and to seek medical help if necessary.

