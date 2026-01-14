Frosts increase the risk of hypothermia: how to protect yourself during cold weather

Prolonged exposure to cold can lead to hypothermia and frostbite, as well as exacerbation of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases. In addition, the number of injuries due to black ice is increasing. This was stated by Natalia Yashan, head of the Medical Support Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, during a press briefing at the Media Center Ukraine, writes UNN.

It is necessary to limit the prolonged stay outdoors for children, the elderly, and pregnant women at low sub-zero temperatures, as is currently the case. If it is active recreation and work, then every three to four hours you need to take breaks and go indoors to warm up. - she noted.

Ms. Yashan advises against rubbing a person's body parts when hypothermic, as this will only deepen the cause of hypothermia.

Snow - additional cooling + microtraumas from ice.

Alcohol - dehydrates the skin, damages the epidermis, and creates a false sensation of warmth.

Rubbing with both snow and alcohol will only increase trauma and deepen the hypothermia process. I recommend: stop the effect of cold, wrap the victim in a warm blanket, a "thermal" one is possible, give them something warm to drink. - advises the specialist.

If you see a person with signs of hypothermia, you need to:

immediately move the victim to a warm room;

remove wet or cold clothes, cover with a warm blanket;

gradually warm up, avoiding sudden heating;

give warm tea, water. Only if the person is conscious;

constantly monitor the person's breathing and condition.

Rescuers urge not to ignore the symptoms of hypothermia and to seek medical help if necessary.

