"High-pressure field": forecasters give prognosis for January 14

On Wednesday, January 14, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

According to forecasters, calm, still cold weather without significant precipitation will be determined by a high-pressure field, only in the far west of the country the approach of an atmospheric front from the west, and in Crimea and the Azov Sea a slightly warmer and humid air mass from the Black Sea will cause light snow.

No significant precipitation, only in the far west of the country, in Crimea and the Azov Sea, light snow during the day. In the west and north of the country, fog in places in the morning. Ice on the roads in some places. Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s. Daytime temperature 8-13° below zero; in Transcarpathia, the south and southeast of the country 2-7° below zero (in Crimea about 0°)