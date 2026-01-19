Belarusian nuns exposed in Sweden for working for Russian military intelligence

Swedish law enforcement agencies have exposed nuns of the St. Elisabeth Convent in Belarus, who are suspected of cooperating with Russian military intelligence. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, writes UNN.

According to the investigation, the women operated for many years in the countries of the European Union under the guise of religious activities. They collected funds from the sale of religious products, which they subsequently transferred to the needs of the Russian armed forces, and also visited the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

In the winter of 2025, they came to Sweden to continue their activities. At that time, Archpriest Andrei Lemeshonok openly called his monastery a "combat unit" in the war against Ukraine.

This case clearly demonstrates that Russia uses the Russian Orthodox Church as an instrument of hybrid influence. Under religious cover, they collect information, spread pro-Russian propaganda, legitimize aggression against Ukraine, and create networks of influence in Western societies. - the report says.

The threat lies in the fact that church structures enjoy legal protection and a credit of trust in democratic countries. This allows them to influence public opinion, form an attitude favorable to the Kremlin regarding sanctions and war, and, at a critical moment, be used for destabilization.

