Former Armed Forces employee arrested in Sweden on suspicion of spying for Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

Sweden has arrested a citizen suspected of spying for Russia since 2022. The former IT consultant for the Armed Forces had access to leading Swedish media outlets.

Former Armed Forces employee arrested in Sweden on suspicion of spying for Russia

Swedish authorities have arrested a Swedish citizen suspected of espionage for Russia. According to the newspaper Dagens Nyheter, the man is in custody for crimes allegedly committed between 2022 and early 2025. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The suspect has significant experience in the security field. Until 2022, he worked as an IT consultant for the Swedish Armed Forces. Subsequently, the man moved to a private IT company, where he was involved in threat assessment and internal security.

Swedish Foreign Minister calls on EU to include restrictions against Russia's "shadow fleet" and fertilizers in 20th sanctions package12.01.26, 22:33 • 5283 views

Of particular interest to the investigation was the fact that the Bonnier publishing group was among the clients of this company. This gave the suspect access to technical support for leading Swedish media, including Dagens Nyheter, Expressen, and Dagens Industri.

Connections with conspiracy theorists

In addition to his professional activities, the detainee's name appears on lists of websites that spread conspiracy theories. It is also known that he had previously repeatedly filed complaints with the Swedish ombudsman, although their content is not disclosed. Law enforcement officers are currently determining the volume of data that could have been transferred to Russian special services. 

Man detained in Sweden on suspicion of spying for Russia: he was taken into custody09.01.26, 22:15 • 3938 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Russian propaganda
Technology
Sweden