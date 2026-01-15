Former Armed Forces employee arrested in Sweden on suspicion of spying for Russia

Swedish authorities have arrested a Swedish citizen suspected of espionage for Russia. According to the newspaper Dagens Nyheter, the man is in custody for crimes allegedly committed between 2022 and early 2025. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The suspect has significant experience in the security field. Until 2022, he worked as an IT consultant for the Swedish Armed Forces. Subsequently, the man moved to a private IT company, where he was involved in threat assessment and internal security.

Of particular interest to the investigation was the fact that the Bonnier publishing group was among the clients of this company. This gave the suspect access to technical support for leading Swedish media, including Dagens Nyheter, Expressen, and Dagens Industri.

Connections with conspiracy theorists

In addition to his professional activities, the detainee's name appears on lists of websites that spread conspiracy theories. It is also known that he had previously repeatedly filed complaints with the Swedish ombudsman, although their content is not disclosed. Law enforcement officers are currently determining the volume of data that could have been transferred to Russian special services.

