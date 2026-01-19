"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthday

$43.180.08
Exclusive
01:29 PM • 4924 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 17882 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
11:54 AM • 20800 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
11:48 AM • 14101 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
January 19, 07:52 AM • 20304 views
Enemy pulls reserves to Pokrovsk: Syrskyi reveals situation in Pokrovsk direction
January 19, 07:13 AM • 29131 views
Trump's threats regarding Greenland force Europe to consider an alliance without the US, with a "coalition of the willing" option taking into account Ukraine's strength - Politico
January 18, 11:31 AM • 39457 views
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
Exclusive
January 18, 10:58 AM • 60039 views
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
January 18, 08:25 AM • 48057 views
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
January 17, 12:49 PM • 79188 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
Popular news
Kremlin prepares Russians for peace rejection, using Medvedchuk for this - ISWJanuary 19, 04:31 AM • 21875 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 14480 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhoto08:40 AM • 16200 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no results09:09 AM • 34144 views
Due to new Russian attacks, power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts, situation in Kyiv and region remains difficult - Ministry of Energy10:04 AM • 17421 views
Publications
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 17882 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine11:54 AM • 20800 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no results09:09 AM • 34332 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 63856 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 102349 views
UNN Lite
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhoto02:12 PM • 114 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhoto08:40 AM • 16325 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 14546 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 26168 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 38531 views
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

Inna Miroshnychenko, wife of TV presenter Timur Miroshnychenko, touchingly congratulated her son Mark on his sixth birthday. She published photos from their vacation and wished her son the fulfillment of his dreams.

"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthday

Inna Miroshnychenko, a well-known Ukrainian lawyer and wife of Timur Miroshnychenko, the long-time host of the National Selection for "Eurovision", published a touching birthday greeting for her son Mark's sixth birthday on her photoblog, reports UNN.

Details

In the post, the woman emotionally addressed her child, noting that Mark is celebrating his 6th birthday today. Apparently, the photos that Inna shared were taken during a vacation, where she is currently with her younger sons.

Six years! Six years since my heart was born! My brilliant, creative, special, and so loving son! May all your dreams come true! Mom and Dad, brother and sisters will always be by your side

- Inna wrote.

The post quickly garnered a significant number of likes and comments from subscribers. Many users noted Mark's resemblance to his mother and wished him a happy childhood and good health.

Followers' reactions:

  • "Mom's copy. Congratulations, Markus, a happy destiny and God's protection";
    • "They say when a son looks like his mother, he will be very happy. I wish Mark to be very happy";
      • Congratulations! Even more creative ideas for Markus!

        Yevhen Tsarenko

        UNN Lite