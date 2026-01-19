"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthday
Inna Miroshnychenko, wife of TV presenter Timur Miroshnychenko, touchingly congratulated her son Mark on his sixth birthday. She published photos from their vacation and wished her son the fulfillment of his dreams.
Inna Miroshnychenko, a well-known Ukrainian lawyer and wife of Timur Miroshnychenko, the long-time host of the National Selection for "Eurovision", published a touching birthday greeting for her son Mark's sixth birthday on her photoblog, reports UNN.
In the post, the woman emotionally addressed her child, noting that Mark is celebrating his 6th birthday today. Apparently, the photos that Inna shared were taken during a vacation, where she is currently with her younger sons.
Six years! Six years since my heart was born! My brilliant, creative, special, and so loving son! May all your dreams come true! Mom and Dad, brother and sisters will always be by your side
The post quickly garnered a significant number of likes and comments from subscribers. Many users noted Mark's resemblance to his mother and wished him a happy childhood and good health.
- "Mom's copy. Congratulations, Markus, a happy destiny and God's
protection";
- "They say when a son looks like his mother, he will be very happy.
I wish Mark to be very happy";
- Congratulations! Even more creative ideas for Markus!