"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthday

Inna Miroshnychenko, a well-known Ukrainian lawyer and wife of Timur Miroshnychenko, the long-time host of the National Selection for "Eurovision", published a touching birthday greeting for her son Mark's sixth birthday on her photoblog, reports UNN.

Details

In the post, the woman emotionally addressed her child, noting that Mark is celebrating his 6th birthday today. Apparently, the photos that Inna shared were taken during a vacation, where she is currently with her younger sons.

Six years! Six years since my heart was born! My brilliant, creative, special, and so loving son! May all your dreams come true! Mom and Dad, brother and sisters will always be by your side - Inna wrote.

The post quickly garnered a significant number of likes and comments from subscribers. Many users noted Mark's resemblance to his mother and wished him a happy childhood and good health.

Followers' reactions: