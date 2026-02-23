Iranian students protest for the second consecutive day at the country's largest universities

Photo: Reuters

Mass student unrest continues in Tehran and other major cities of Iran, provoked by the introduction of new strict rules of conduct and dress code in educational institutions. Protests have swept through the country's leading universities after administrations expanded the powers of the "morality police" to campus grounds. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The second day of demonstrations was marked by clashes between students and security forces at the entrance to Tehran University and Amir Kabir University.

We demand respect for our dignity and an end to constant surveillance. The university should be a space of freedom, not a place for ideological pressure - participants of the actions note in statements distributed through social networks.

Law enforcement officers used tear gas and batons to disperse the protesters, which led to the arrest of dozens of activists.

In response to the aggression of the security forces, student unions announced a general strike and called on teachers to stop lecturing until all arrested colleagues are released.

Official reaction and threat of escalation

The Ministry of Education of Iran called the protests "a planned provocation by external forces" and warned of the immediate expulsion of all identified participants in the unrest. Despite the threats, activists declare their intention to continue the actions, which creates preconditions for further aggravation of the internal political situation in the country.

According to videos posted by the US human rights group HRANA, protests also took place at universities in Mashhad in the northeast, which said that the intervention of security forces in the protests led to injuries. - Reuters reports.

