Iranian students protest for the second consecutive day at the country's largest universities

07:57 PM • 6696 views
OP hinted at the need to restrict Telegram after the terrorist attack in Lviv
07:22 PM • 14015 views
Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media
February 22, 02:20 PM • 22232 views
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
February 22, 01:36 PM • 29544 views
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
February 22, 09:06 AM • 31042 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
February 22, 12:48 AM • 44331 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 50689 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 41071 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 66038 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 70643 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Moscow attacked by UAVs - airports in the Russian capital restricted operationsVideoFebruary 22, 02:04 PM • 4992 views
Hungary will not stop electricity supply to Ukraine - Szijjártó explained the reasonsFebruary 22, 02:27 PM • 5564 views
Armed man broke into Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and was shot deadFebruary 22, 02:55 PM • 21248 views
The number of people injured in Russia's night attack on Kyiv region has risen to 17, four of them childrenFebruary 22, 03:44 PM • 7192 views
In Mexico, El Mencho cartel leader eliminated by security forces, riots break out in five states07:41 PM • 12536 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 81648 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 91305 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 99480 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 111645 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 149713 views
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 39774 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 41744 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 41940 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 33144 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 35664 views
Iranian students protest for the second consecutive day at the country's largest universities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

Student protests continue in Iran, triggered by the introduction of new strict rules of conduct and dress code. Demonstrations have engulfed the country's leading universities, leading to clashes with security forces.

Iranian students protest for the second consecutive day at the country's largest universities
Photo: Reuters

Mass student unrest continues in Tehran and other major cities of Iran, provoked by the introduction of new strict rules of conduct and dress code in educational institutions. Protests have swept through the country's leading universities after administrations expanded the powers of the "morality police" to campus grounds. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The second day of demonstrations was marked by clashes between students and security forces at the entrance to Tehran University and Amir Kabir University.

We demand respect for our dignity and an end to constant surveillance. The university should be a space of freedom, not a place for ideological pressure

- participants of the actions note in statements distributed through social networks.

Law enforcement officers used tear gas and batons to disperse the protesters, which led to the arrest of dozens of activists.

Amnesty International reveals threat of execution for 30 activists in Iran21.02.26, 22:34 • 11101 view

In response to the aggression of the security forces, student unions announced a general strike and called on teachers to stop lecturing until all arrested colleagues are released.

Official reaction and threat of escalation

The Ministry of Education of Iran called the protests "a planned provocation by external forces" and warned of the immediate expulsion of all identified participants in the unrest. Despite the threats, activists declare their intention to continue the actions, which creates preconditions for further aggravation of the internal political situation in the country.

According to videos posted by the US human rights group HRANA, protests also took place at universities in Mashhad in the northeast, which said that the intervention of security forces in the protests led to injuries.

- Reuters reports.

Iranian students resume mass anti-government protests for the first time since January shootings22.02.26, 04:51 • 5612 views

Stepan Haftko

