Amnesty International reveals threat of execution for 30 activists in Iran

05:20 PM • 21565 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 19866 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 28799 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 28962 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
February 21, 09:59 AM • 25038 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
February 21, 08:00 AM • 22855 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
February 20, 07:44 PM • 26601 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
February 20, 06:27 PM • 36524 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
February 20, 04:35 PM • 27641 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM • 31570 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 47241 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 56481 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 68137 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 82717 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 120453 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Robert Fico
Mark Rutte
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Hungary
Slovakia
Amnesty International reveals threat of execution for 30 activists in Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 288 views

Amnesty International has reported a threat of execution for 30 activists in Iran, accusing the authorities of using the death penalty to suppress dissent. Among the accused are two minors.

Amnesty International reveals threat of execution for 30 activists in Iran

The international organization Amnesty International has reported a threat of execution for 30 activists in Iran. This is reported by UNN with reference to Radio Svoboda.

Details

Previously, Amnesty International reported on eight death sentences that have already been handed down. Among the accused in 22 other pending cases are two minors.

Representatives of the organization accused the Iranian authorities of using the death penalty to suppress dissent.

By weaponizing the death penalty, the Iranian authorities aim to instill fear and crush the spirit of people demanding fundamental change

- said Diana Eltahawy, Deputy Regional Director for the Middle East at the human rights organization.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the exiled Crown Prince of Iran, Reza Pahlavi, son of the last Shahanshah of Iran - Mohammad Reza Pahlavi - promised to abandon the nuclear program, recognize Israel, and restore normal relations with the United States of America.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Radio Liberty
Israel
United States
Iran