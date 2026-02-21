Amnesty International reveals threat of execution for 30 activists in Iran

The international organization Amnesty International has reported a threat of execution for 30 activists in Iran. This is reported by UNN with reference to Radio Svoboda.

Details

Previously, Amnesty International reported on eight death sentences that have already been handed down. Among the accused in 22 other pending cases are two minors.

Representatives of the organization accused the Iranian authorities of using the death penalty to suppress dissent.

By weaponizing the death penalty, the Iranian authorities aim to instill fear and crush the spirit of people demanding fundamental change - said Diana Eltahawy, Deputy Regional Director for the Middle East at the human rights organization.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the exiled Crown Prince of Iran, Reza Pahlavi, son of the last Shahanshah of Iran - Mohammad Reza Pahlavi - promised to abandon the nuclear program, recognize Israel, and restore normal relations with the United States of America.