One of Europe's largest accidents: at least 40 dead in Spain after train collision - Reuters

In southern Spain, near the town of Adamuz in the province of Cordoba, a railway accident involving two high-speed trains occurred. At least 40 people died as a result of the collision. This accident became one of the largest in Europe in the last 80 years. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on Sunday evening when one of the trains derailed and collided with an oncoming train. According to emergency services, 12 injured people are in intensive care units. Experts name a faulty rail connection as the preliminary cause of the accident.

26-year-old Ana Garcia Aranda, who was injured in the collision, described the moment of the accident: "The train overturned... then everything went dark, and I only heard screams." The passenger was pulled out of the carriage by other people, and her pregnant sister was rescued from under the debris by firefighters. Both are currently in the hospital.

There were people who were fine, and others who were very, very badly injured... we knew they would die, and there was nothing we could do. – added the eyewitness.

Investigation teams are working at the crash site to definitively establish the technical circumstances of the accident.

