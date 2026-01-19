$43.180.08
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
05:12 PM • 4764 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
04:20 PM • 10545 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
03:17 PM • 13063 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
02:59 PM • 15092 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
02:58 PM • 17877 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
01:29 PM • 14767 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 32995 views
January 19, 11:57 AM
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
January 19, 11:54 AM • 32643 views
January 19, 11:54 AM
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
January 19, 11:48 AM • 18126 views
January 19, 11:48 AM
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
Publications
Exclusives
One of Europe's largest accidents: at least 40 dead in Spain after train collision - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

A railway disaster involving two high-speed trains occurred in southern Spain, killing at least 40 people. The accident, caused by a faulty rail joint, was one of the largest in Europe in 80 years.

One of Europe's largest accidents: at least 40 dead in Spain after train collision - Reuters

In southern Spain, near the town of Adamuz in the province of Cordoba, a railway accident involving two high-speed trains occurred. At least 40 people died as a result of the collision. This accident became one of the largest in Europe in the last 80 years. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on Sunday evening when one of the trains derailed and collided with an oncoming train. According to emergency services, 12 injured people are in intensive care units. Experts name a faulty rail connection as the preliminary cause of the accident.

At least 40 people died in southern Spain after a high-speed train derailed and collided with an oncoming train on Sunday evening, making it one of the worst rail accidents in Europe in 80 years.

– Reuters reports.

26-year-old Ana Garcia Aranda, who was injured in the collision, described the moment of the accident: "The train overturned... then everything went dark, and I only heard screams." The passenger was pulled out of the carriage by other people, and her pregnant sister was rescued from under the debris by firefighters. Both are currently in the hospital.

There were people who were fine, and others who were very, very badly injured... we knew they would die, and there was nothing we could do.

– added the eyewitness.

Investigation teams are working at the crash site to definitively establish the technical circumstances of the accident.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Reuters
Spain