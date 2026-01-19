$43.180.08
Two high-speed trains derailed in Spain, 21 people died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

On Sunday, two high-speed trains derailed near Adamuz, not far from Cordoba, killing 21 people. The accident occurred around 7:00 PM local time.

Two high-speed trains derailed in Spain, 21 people died

Two high-speed trains derailed in southern Spain on Sunday, killing 21 people, according to police. Reuters reports this, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the accident occurred on Sunday around 7:00 PM local time near Adamuz, not far from Cordoba.

Iryo train No. 6189, traveling from Malaga to Madrid, derailed and crashed into an adjacent railway line. The train, which was traveling on the Madrid - Huelva route on a parallel track, also derailed

- reported the Spanish railway operating company.

Andalusian emergency services reported that all rail traffic has been stopped, and emergency services, including at least nine ambulances and emergency vehicles, are already en route.

In turn, the media shared footage showing the rear car of the train lying on its side, with evacuated passengers sitting next to the car.

https://youtube.com/shorts/Myd9UPo_nAs?si=x7Rwijxq-eM6fR7O

Recall

On December 28, a train carrying at least 250 people derailed in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca. 14 people died and 98 were injured.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

