Two trains collide in the Czech Republic: dozens injured, police investigating accident

Early in the morning in the Czech Republic, an express train collided with a passenger train. Four people sustained serious injuries, and dozens more suffered minor injuries, UNN reports with reference to Denik.

Details

Early on Thursday morning, an express train collided with a passenger train on the line between Zliv and Dívčice in the South Bohemian Region. After the accident, the South Bohemian Regional Hospital admitted four seriously injured individuals. In total, several dozen people were injured. The police will initiate criminal proceedings.

Addendum

Later, as reported by rescuers, 40 people sustained minor injuries and four were seriously injured at the scene. Seven rescue teams and their helicopter were dispatched to the accident site.

The South Bohemian Regional Hospital activated its trauma care plan. By 9 AM, it had admitted a total of 10 injured individuals, four of whom had serious injuries. One seriously injured person is under the care of the anesthesiology and intensive care unit, and three are in the intensive care unit. Most often, these were injuries to limbs, internal organs, or the head.

