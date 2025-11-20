$42.090.00
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying
12:24 PM • 3516 views
Economic boost: aircraft manufacturing returns 2.5 hryvnias to the budget for every hryvnia of benefits
Exclusive
08:56 AM • 26560 views
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
08:40 AM • 24772 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in four regions, 24/7 schedules in all regions - Ministry of Energy
08:21 AM • 22993 views
Hundreds of victims and only 12 harshest sentences: Prosecutor General Kravchenko called on MPs to support life imprisonment for crimes against children
07:57 AM • 23378 views
22 people are still being searched for in Ternopil after the Russian strike - Zelenskyy
07:11 AM • 38799 views
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your car
Exclusive
November 20, 06:00 AM • 37626 views
Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed
November 20, 05:15 AM • 20047 views
Germany to provide Ukraine with long-range missile systems - Merz
November 20, 04:11 AM • 18520 views
Trump approved a 28-point secret peace plan between Russia and Ukraine - NBC News
Two trains collide in the Czech Republic: dozens injured, police investigating accident

Kyiv • UNN

 • 792 views

In the Czech Republic, an express train collided with a passenger train, four people sustained serious injuries, and dozens sustained minor injuries. Police have launched a criminal investigation.

Two trains collide in the Czech Republic: dozens injured, police investigating accident

Early in the morning in the Czech Republic, an express train collided with a passenger train. Four people sustained serious injuries, and dozens more suffered minor injuries, UNN reports with reference to Denik.

Details

Early on Thursday morning, an express train collided with a passenger train on the line between Zliv and Dívčice in the South Bohemian Region. After the accident, the South Bohemian Regional Hospital admitted four seriously injured individuals. In total, several dozen people were injured. The police will initiate criminal proceedings.

Addendum

Later, as reported by rescuers, 40 people sustained minor injuries and four were seriously injured at the scene. Seven rescue teams and their helicopter were dispatched to the accident site.

The South Bohemian Regional Hospital activated its trauma care plan. By 9 AM, it had admitted a total of 10 injured individuals, four of whom had serious injuries. One seriously injured person is under the care of the anesthesiology and intensive care unit, and three are in the intensive care unit. Most often, these were injuries to limbs, internal organs, or the head.

Two passenger trains collided in Slovakia: dozens injured10.11.25, 06:03 • 6392 views

