Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations

Ukrainians most often spend the "winter thousand" on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations to the Defense Forces, and have already spent UAH 11.3 billion under the "Winter Support" program, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The "Winter Support" program continues to help Ukrainians. Citizens are actively using the "thousand" and have already spent UAH 11.3 billion in aid. Most often, funds are directed to pay for utility services - this is about 80% of expenses. Among other popular categories are groceries, medicines, and donations to the Defense Forces of Ukraine. - Svyrydenko wrote.

In total, according to her data, 17.8 million Ukrainians applied for and received UAH 1000 under the "Winter Support" program, of which 3.5 million are children. "All payments under this program have already been made 100%. Funds can be used until June 30, 2026," the Prime Minister said.

At the same time, according to her, "payments of UAH 6,500 for vulnerable categories of the population continue." "374,367 people have already received them, and from this amount, citizens have spent UAH 1.1 billion - mainly on clothes for adults and children, as well as shoes," she noted.

In parallel, according to the Prime Minister, other state support programs for the winter period are also in effect: targeted assistance for residents of frontline territories and internally displaced persons, including payments for firewood, compensation of 100 kWh of electricity per person per month during the cold period, as well as energy efficiency support programs for businesses, private homes, and condominiums.

"Winter Support" through Ukrposhta was arranged by every tenth Ukrainian