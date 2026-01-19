Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations

$43.180.08
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
01:29 PM • 7654 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 22783 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
11:54 AM • 25332 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
11:48 AM • 16451 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
January 19, 07:52 AM • 22262 views
Enemy pulls reserves to Pokrovsk: Syrskyi reveals situation in Pokrovsk direction
January 19, 07:13 AM • 30503 views
Trump's threats regarding Greenland force Europe to consider an alliance without the US, with a "coalition of the willing" option taking into account Ukraine's strength - Politico
January 18, 11:31 AM • 40329 views
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
Exclusive
January 18, 10:58 AM • 60458 views
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
January 18, 08:25 AM • 48376 views
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlineJanuary 19, 08:40 AM
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no results09:09 AM
Due to new Russian attacks, power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts, situation in Kyiv and region remains difficult - Ministry of Energy10:04 AM
Tymoshenko's property seizure: court announces adjournment until tomorrow11:20 AM
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhoto02:12 PM
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion under the "Winter Support" program, mainly on utility services, groceries, medicines, and donations. 17.8 million citizens received UAH 1000 each, of which 3.5 million were children.

Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations

Ukrainians most often spend the "winter thousand" on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations to the Defense Forces, and have already spent UAH 11.3 billion under the "Winter Support" program, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The "Winter Support" program continues to help Ukrainians. Citizens are actively using the "thousand" and have already spent UAH 11.3 billion in aid. Most often, funds are directed to pay for utility services - this is about 80% of expenses. Among other popular categories are groceries, medicines, and donations to the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

- Svyrydenko wrote.

In total, according to her data, 17.8 million Ukrainians applied for and received UAH 1000 under the "Winter Support" program, of which 3.5 million are children. "All payments under this program have already been made 100%. Funds can be used until June 30, 2026," the Prime Minister said.

At the same time, according to her, "payments of UAH 6,500 for vulnerable categories of the population continue." "374,367 people have already received them, and from this amount, citizens have spent UAH 1.1 billion - mainly on clothes for adults and children, as well as shoes," she noted.

In parallel, according to the Prime Minister, other state support programs for the winter period are also in effect: targeted assistance for residents of frontline territories and internally displaced persons, including payments for firewood, compensation of 100 kWh of electricity per person per month during the cold period, as well as energy efficiency support programs for businesses, private homes, and condominiums.

"Winter Support" through Ukrposhta was arranged by every tenth Ukrainian09.01.26, 06:33

Julia Shramko

SocietyFinance
State budget
Energy
Heating
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Armed Forces of Ukraine