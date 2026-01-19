"I assume who needs this": Taras Topolya reacted to the leak of his ex-wife's private videos

Ukrainian singer, frontman of the band "Antytila" Taras Topolia reacted to the leak of private videos with his ex-wife Olena Topolia, better known as Alyosha. He wrote about this on Facebook, reports UNN.

Details

As Topolia noted, no one had the right to commit illegal acts of this nature, to spy, film, blackmail, trying to gain profit or earn money from it, and to try to make the lives of his and Olena's children unbearable.

The singer filed a police report regarding the dissemination of private materials. He added that since the announcement of the divorce, he had not given "a single comment, a single interview, except for a joint agreed publication."

This was our joint agreement with Olena. Despite the barrage of hate, baseless accusations against me, and expressed assumptions that were made under specially cut and edited videos in comments from people, numerous bots. Despite a targeted campaign to discredit me as a father of children and a husband, I kept my word and never reacted, although of course I could have. Our decision to divorce and its reasons are exclusively our personal matter with Olena, and I have every right not to make it public - the post reads.

Taras also speculated who needed this. However, he did not name specific individuals.

This is needed by someone who has been following our family for years, disgustingly commenting on any occasion. Quietly and openly harming Olena and me. Because of the thirst for revenge. And now they have chosen a moment to strike, when Olena, I, our children are going through a difficult, vulnerable period - he noted.

Finally, Taras Topolia expressed confidence that the investigation would establish everything and asked not to further disseminate these videos on social networks and in the public space.

Finally, I kindly ask you, if you have also received these videos, not to share them. Do not participate in this - he summarized.

Recall

Ukrainian singer Olena Topolia (Alyosha) reported blackmail with intimate videos and extortion of money for their non-distribution. Law enforcement officers detained a 23-year-old Kyiv resident.