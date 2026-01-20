"I ask for bread": Ukrainian pilot dropped food from a drone to a woman in Kostiantynivka
19-year-old pilot of the border unit "Phoenix" Maksym "Malyuk" saw the inscription "I ask for bread" in the snow in Kostiantynivka. He delivered bread and cookies to the woman by drone, to which she replied with the word "Spasibo" (Thank you).
"I ask for bread" - this inscription was seen by 19-year-old pilot of the border unit "Phoenix", MAVIC operator Maksym "Malyuk", flying over the enemy-battered Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region. This was reported in the unit's Telegram channel, informs UNN.
It is noted that this inscription was made by a local resident - an elderly woman. "Malyuk" saw her writing it in the snow. He used a drone to deliver bread and cookies to the woman. Later, she wrote a new word - "Thank you."
Whenever I see such messages, I will respond to them. After all, these are our people, we are obliged to help them. We are here for them
Russian invaders on January 6, on Christmas Eve, gave people in occupied Mariupol "not a warm plate of slop in the form of porridge and a loaf of bread with a drop of honey," said Mariupol Mayor's advisor Petro Andryushchenko.
