"I ask for bread": Ukrainian pilot dropped food from a drone to a woman in Kostiantynivka

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
06:36 PM • 7300 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 15206 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM • 17450 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM • 19692 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
January 19, 02:59 PM • 20060 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
January 19, 02:58 PM • 23240 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
January 19, 01:29 PM • 16146 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 37562 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
January 19, 11:54 AM • 36279 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
January 19, 11:48 AM • 18521 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Man dies near Kyiv metro, but not from ice - policeJanuary 19, 01:53 PM • 4130 views
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhotoJanuary 19, 02:12 PM • 15315 views
Two toddlers died, 55 injured in kindergarten in Israel - The Jerusalem PostJanuary 19, 03:15 PM • 4874 views
"I assume who needs this": Taras Topolya reacted to the leak of his ex-wife's private videosPhotoJanuary 19, 03:48 PM • 11942 views
Veterans can get free car insurance through "Diia": what is knownJanuary 19, 04:25 PM • 9564 views
Publications
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalatesJanuary 19, 02:58 PM • 23240 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 37562 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for UkraineJanuary 19, 11:54 AM • 36279 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no resultsJanuary 19, 09:09 AM • 53458 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 74975 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Donald Tusk
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
China
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhotoJanuary 19, 02:12 PM • 15337 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 31452 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 26757 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 31958 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 44164 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Fox News

"I ask for bread": Ukrainian pilot dropped food from a drone to a woman in Kostiantynivka

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

19-year-old pilot of the border unit "Phoenix" Maksym "Malyuk" saw the inscription "I ask for bread" in the snow in Kostiantynivka. He delivered bread and cookies to the woman by drone, to which she replied with the word "Spasibo" (Thank you).

"I ask for bread": Ukrainian pilot dropped food from a drone to a woman in Kostiantynivka

"I ask for bread" - this inscription was seen by 19-year-old pilot of the border unit "Phoenix", MAVIC operator Maksym "Malyuk", flying over the enemy-battered Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region. This was reported in the unit's Telegram channel, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that this inscription was made by a local resident - an elderly woman. "Malyuk" saw her writing it in the snow. He used a drone to deliver bread and cookies to the woman. Later, she wrote a new word - "Thank you."

Whenever I see such messages, I will respond to them. After all, these are our people, we are obliged to help them. We are here for them

- commented "Phoenix".

Recall

Russian invaders on January 6, on Christmas Eve, gave people in occupied Mariupol "not a warm plate of slop in the form of porridge and a loaf of bread with a drop of honey," said Mariupol Mayor's advisor Petro Andryushchenko.

Again, wishful thinking: Ukrainian military refutes Russian claims of control over part of Kostiantynivka29.12.25, 16:41 • 3110 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Kostiantynivka