"I ask for bread": Ukrainian pilot dropped food from a drone to a woman in Kostiantynivka

"I ask for bread" - this inscription was seen by 19-year-old pilot of the border unit "Phoenix", MAVIC operator Maksym "Malyuk", flying over the enemy-battered Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region. This was reported in the unit's Telegram channel, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that this inscription was made by a local resident - an elderly woman. "Malyuk" saw her writing it in the snow. He used a drone to deliver bread and cookies to the woman. Later, she wrote a new word - "Thank you."

Whenever I see such messages, I will respond to them. After all, these are our people, we are obliged to help them. We are here for them - commented "Phoenix".

Recall

Russian invaders on January 6, on Christmas Eve, gave people in occupied Mariupol "not a warm plate of slop in the form of porridge and a loaf of bread with a drop of honey," said Mariupol Mayor's advisor Petro Andryushchenko.

