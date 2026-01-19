$43.180.08
New rules for acquiring and retaining citizenship came into force in Ukraine: what has changed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

Updated citizenship rules have come into force in Ukraine, simplifying procedures for foreign military personnel and their families, providing for the recognition of multiple citizenship, and establishing examinations. The law also expands the grounds for losing citizenship.

New rules for acquiring and retaining citizenship came into force in Ukraine: what has changed

Updated citizenship rules have come into force in Ukraine: the law simplifies procedures for foreign military personnel and their families, provides for the recognition of multiple citizenship, establishes exams for certain categories, and expands the grounds for losing citizenship. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, writes UNN.

As of January 16, 2026, Law No. 4502-IX came into force, which updated the procedure for acquiring and losing Ukrainian citizenship. The key goal is to simplify procedures for certain categories of foreigners, in particular military personnel and their family members, and to clarify the grounds for losing citizenship.

- the message says.

Key changes:

Multiple citizenship. The Law of Ukraine "On Citizenship of Ukraine" has been supplemented with an article that defines cases when Ukraine recognizes the existence of multiple citizenship.

Simplification for families of foreign military personnel and Ukrainian defenders, including those who died in service. From now on, family members can only submit a declaration of renunciation of foreign citizenship and recognition of themselves exclusively as citizens of Ukraine.

Transitional mechanism for foreign military personnel and their family members who acquired citizenship since 2018 and cannot terminate foreign citizenship, provides for the right to submit a corresponding declaration by July 16, 2026.

Simplified citizenship for certain countries. Citizens of Poland, the Czech Republic, Germany, Canada, and the USA can acquire Ukrainian citizenship through a simplified procedure – by declaration.

Exams for acquiring citizenship by territorial origin. From now on, this category of persons must pass exams on knowledge of the state language, the basics of the Constitution, and the history of Ukraine.

New grounds for losing citizenship. The list of grounds has been expanded, in particular in cases of threats to national security or participation in armed aggression against Ukraine.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyPolitics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Canada
Czech Republic
Germany
United States
Ukraine
Poland