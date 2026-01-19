Fedorov held his first conversation with British counterpart Healey: air defense and Octopus drones are a priority

Ukraine's Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov held a conversation with his British counterpart John Healey. This was the first conversation after Fedorov's appointment as head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Fedorov's post on the social network "X".

Fedorov thanked Healey for the security cooperation between Ukraine and Great Britain within the framework of the Centenary Partnership Agreement. He also informed his British counterpart about the key goals in his position as Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

Strengthening air defense is priority. I separately noted the importance of the joint project for the production of Octopus drones, which is already strengthening Ukraine's protection against Shahed attacks. - Fedorov noted.

Ukraine and Britain also agreed on a systematic exchange of data on the use of weapons. According to Fedorov, this allows for faster improvement of technologies in accordance with battlefield conditions and increase efficiency for both countries.

They also agreed to increase cooperation in the field of R&D and support innovative joint projects that yield practical results at the front. They separately discussed preparations for the Ramstein format meeting, which will take place next month. - Fedorov summarized.

Recently, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Mykhailo Fedorov agreed on personnel decisions that should strengthen Ukraine's defense. They also discussed an audit of weapons supplies and the launch of an operational analysis of each enemy strike.