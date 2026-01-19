$43.180.08
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
05:12 PM • 8176 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
04:20 PM • 12135 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
03:17 PM • 14609 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
02:59 PM • 16256 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
02:58 PM • 19228 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
January 19, 01:29 PM • 15120 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 34138 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
January 19, 11:54 AM • 33547 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
January 19, 11:48 AM • 18215 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
Fedorov held his first conversation with British counterpart Healey: air defense and Octopus drones are a priority

Kyiv • UNN

 • 230 views

Mykhailo Fedorov discussed with John Healey the strengthening of air defense and the Octopus drone project. The parties agreed to exchange data on the use of weapons and cooperation in R&D.

Ukraine's Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov held a conversation with his British counterpart John Healey. This was the first conversation after Fedorov's appointment as head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Fedorov's post on the social network "X".

Details

Fedorov thanked Healey for the security cooperation between Ukraine and Great Britain within the framework of the Centenary Partnership Agreement. He also informed his British counterpart about the key goals in his position as Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

Strengthening air defense is priority. I separately noted the importance of the joint project for the production of Octopus drones, which is already strengthening Ukraine's protection against Shahed attacks.

- Fedorov noted.

Ukraine and Britain also agreed on a systematic exchange of data on the use of weapons. According to Fedorov, this allows for faster improvement of technologies in accordance with battlefield conditions and increase efficiency for both countries.

They also agreed to increase cooperation in the field of R&D and support innovative joint projects that yield practical results at the front. They separately discussed preparations for the Ramstein format meeting, which will take place next month.

- Fedorov summarized.

Recall

Recently, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Mykhailo Fedorov agreed on personnel decisions that should strengthen Ukraine's defense. They also discussed an audit of weapons supplies and the launch of an operational analysis of each enemy strike.

Yevhen Ustimenko

