Ukrainians warned of power outages across the country on January 20
Kyiv • UNN
On January 20, scheduled power outages and power limitations for industrial consumers will be applied in all regions of Ukraine. These are the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities.
On January 20, power outages are planned in all regions of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.
Tomorrow, January 20, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine.
Ukrenergo emphasized that the reason for the introduction of restriction measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.
The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of outages at your address on the official pages of the regional power companies in your region.
