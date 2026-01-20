Night attack on Kyiv: explosions and power outages in the capital

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
06:36 PM • 7940 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 16171 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM • 18173 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM • 20372 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
January 19, 02:59 PM • 20555 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
January 19, 02:58 PM • 23619 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
January 19, 01:29 PM • 16262 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 37898 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
January 19, 11:54 AM • 36545 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
January 19, 11:48 AM • 18554 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Two toddlers died, 55 injured in kindergarten in Israel - The Jerusalem PostJanuary 19, 03:15 PM • 5298 views
New rules for acquiring and retaining citizenship came into force in Ukraine: what has changedJanuary 19, 03:38 PM • 3798 views
"I assume who needs this": Taras Topolya reacted to the leak of his ex-wife's private videosPhotoJanuary 19, 03:48 PM • 12197 views
Ukrainians warned of power outages across the country on January 20January 19, 03:52 PM • 3428 views
Veterans can get free car insurance through "Diia": what is knownJanuary 19, 04:25 PM • 10048 views
Publications
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalatesJanuary 19, 02:58 PM • 23615 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 37897 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for UkraineJanuary 19, 11:54 AM • 36545 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no resultsJanuary 19, 09:09 AM • 53676 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 75209 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Donald Tusk
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
China
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhotoJanuary 19, 02:12 PM • 15696 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 31617 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 26887 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 32086 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 44285 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Fox News

Night attack on Kyiv: explosions and power outages in the capital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

Explosions were heard in Kyiv on the night of January 20. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the approach of attack UAVs to Brovary and Bortnychi. Monitoring channels report a combined attack with "Shaheds" and ballistic missiles. After the explosions, power outages began in some areas of the capital.

Night attack on Kyiv: explosions and power outages in the capital

In Kyiv, on the night of Tuesday, January 20, explosions were heard. This was reported by UNN.

Details

At 1:37 AM, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) warned that several attack UAVs were approaching Brovary from the north and east.

Enemy UAV Bortnychi in the direction of Pozniaky in Kyiv region

- the Air Force clarified shortly after.

Later, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, confirmed the information about the attack on the capital.

The Russians are attacking the capital. Please stay in shelters!

- wrote Tkachenko.

Meanwhile, monitoring channels report that Kyiv is under a combined attack of "Shaheds" and ballistic missiles. It is also indicated that in some districts of the capital, power outages began after the explosions.

Recall

As a result of the combined enemy attack on Kyiv on January 9, 4 people died, including a medic, and 19 were injured.

In the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv, a Russian drone hit the roof of a building at the 18th floor level. In the Pecherskyi district, there was partial facade damage and fires, and in the Dniprovskyi district, a non-residential building caught fire.

Night enemy attack on Kyiv: a building damaged, fire localized in Solomianskyi district12.01.26, 08:11 • 6768 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineKyiv
Energy
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
Kyiv