Night attack on Kyiv: explosions and power outages in the capital

In Kyiv, on the night of Tuesday, January 20, explosions were heard. This was reported by UNN.

Details

At 1:37 AM, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) warned that several attack UAVs were approaching Brovary from the north and east.

Enemy UAV Bortnychi in the direction of Pozniaky in Kyiv region - the Air Force clarified shortly after.

Later, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, confirmed the information about the attack on the capital.

The Russians are attacking the capital. Please stay in shelters! - wrote Tkachenko.

Meanwhile, monitoring channels report that Kyiv is under a combined attack of "Shaheds" and ballistic missiles. It is also indicated that in some districts of the capital, power outages began after the explosions.

Recall

As a result of the combined enemy attack on Kyiv on January 9, 4 people died, including a medic, and 19 were injured.

In the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv, a Russian drone hit the roof of a building at the 18th floor level. In the Pecherskyi district, there was partial facade damage and fires, and in the Dniprovskyi district, a non-residential building caught fire.

Night enemy attack on Kyiv: a building damaged, fire localized in Solomianskyi district