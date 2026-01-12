Night enemy attack on Kyiv: a building damaged, fire localized in Solomianskyi district
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of a UAV hitting a non-residential building in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district, a fire broke out, which was localized. Debris also damaged a residential building, shattering windows and causing a fire.
As a result of a UAV hitting a non-residential building in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv, a fire broke out, which has now been localized. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, writes UNN.
The mayor noted that at another address in Solomyanka, debris fell near a residential building. The blast wave blew out windows and caused a fire.
"All services are working on site," Klitschko added.
Recall
Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko showed the round-the-clock work of utility services to restore damaged infrastructure. The main goal is to restore heat supply to Kyiv residents' homes as soon as possible after the enemy attack.