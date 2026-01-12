Night enemy attack on Kyiv: a building damaged, fire localized in Solomianskyi district

$42.990.00
50.180.00
ukenru
05:16 AM • 7178 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
January 11, 06:21 PM • 16533 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM • 25906 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 24824 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 25328 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 46151 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 33340 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
January 11, 04:31 AM • 34480 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
January 10, 11:45 AM • 44417 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 69680 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−12°
1.4m/s
82%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ursula von der Leyen: Russia must prove its readiness for peace after agreeing on a plan of guarantees for UkraineJanuary 11, 10:25 PM • 4372 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 9342 views
Asian Stock Markets Rise Following US and Oil Rally: Bloomberg's January 12 OverviewPhotoJanuary 12, 12:00 AM • 8280 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhoto12:45 AM • 8008 views
Kherson region's agricultural sector under the manual control of Gauleiter Saldo: CNS exposes occupiers' corruption scheme02:10 AM • 2990 views
Publications
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 46138 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 109809 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 136176 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 105260 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 115013 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
John Healey
Jerome Powell
Pope Leo XIV
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Venezuela
Washington, D.C.
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhoto12:45 AM • 8134 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 9454 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 23350 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 25953 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 81793 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
The Diplomat

Night enemy attack on Kyiv: a building damaged, fire localized in Solomianskyi district

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

As a result of a UAV hitting a non-residential building in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district, a fire broke out, which was localized. Debris also damaged a residential building, shattering windows and causing a fire.

Night enemy attack on Kyiv: a building damaged, fire localized in Solomianskyi district

As a result of a UAV hitting a non-residential building in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv, a fire broke out, which has now been localized. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, writes UNN.

As a result of a UAV hitting a non-residential building in the Solomyanskyi district, a fire broke out, which has now been localized.

- the message says.

The mayor noted that at another address in Solomyanka, debris fell near a residential building. The blast wave blew out windows and caused a fire.

"All services are working on site," Klitschko added.

Recall

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko showed the round-the-clock work of utility services to restore damaged infrastructure. The main goal is to restore heat supply to Kyiv residents' homes as soon as possible after the enemy attack.

Olga Rozgon

War in UkraineKyiv
Real estate
War in Ukraine
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv