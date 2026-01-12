Night enemy attack on Kyiv: a building damaged, fire localized in Solomianskyi district

As a result of a UAV hitting a non-residential building in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv, a fire broke out, which has now been localized. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, writes UNN.

As a result of a UAV hitting a non-residential building in the Solomyanskyi district, a fire broke out, which has now been localized. - the message says.

The mayor noted that at another address in Solomyanka, debris fell near a residential building. The blast wave blew out windows and caused a fire.

"All services are working on site," Klitschko added.

Recall

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko showed the round-the-clock work of utility services to restore damaged infrastructure. The main goal is to restore heat supply to Kyiv residents' homes as soon as possible after the enemy attack.