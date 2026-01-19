100,000 claims received by the Register of Damages from Russian aggression

$43.180.08
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
05:12 PM • 11349 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
04:20 PM • 14140 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
03:17 PM • 16579 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
02:59 PM • 17723 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
02:58 PM • 20919 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
January 19, 01:29 PM • 15515 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 35619 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
January 19, 11:54 AM • 34700 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
January 19, 11:48 AM • 18349 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
Popular news
Tymoshenko's property seizure: court announces adjournment until tomorrowJanuary 19, 11:20 AM • 21097 views
EU leaders to shift focus in Davos from Ukraine to Greenland after Trump's threats - MediaJanuary 19, 01:12 PM • 8462 views
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhotoJanuary 19, 02:12 PM • 13028 views
"I assume who needs this": Taras Topolya reacted to the leak of his ex-wife's private videosPhoto03:48 PM • 10344 views
Veterans can get free car insurance through "Diia": what is known04:25 PM • 6462 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates02:58 PM • 20919 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 35619 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for UkraineJanuary 19, 11:54 AM • 34700 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no resultsJanuary 19, 09:09 AM • 51877 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 73497 views
UNN Lite
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhotoJanuary 19, 02:12 PM • 13116 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 30093 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 25907 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 31196 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 43421 views
100,000 claims received by the Register of Damages from Russian aggression

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

The Register of Damages for Ukraine has recorded 100,000 claims from individuals regarding compensation for harm caused by Russian aggression. The claims concern harm to health, torture, forced displacement, and property damage.

100,000 claims received by the Register of Damages from Russian aggression

The Register of Damages for Ukraine has received 100,000 applications from individuals for compensation for damage, losses, or harm to health caused by Russian aggression. This is stated on the official website of the Register, writes UNN.

Details

The submitted applications fall into the following categories: death or harm to health, torture and sexual violence, forced displacement, damage or destruction of residential property, as well as other forms of material and non-material damage caused to individuals.

At the same time, this figure covers only a part of the damage caused, and a significantly larger number of applications are expected to be submitted as awareness increases and additional categories are opened.

- said Markiyan Kliuchkovskyi, Executive Director of the Register.

It is noted that individuals can submit applications through the "Diia" portal. This can be done later if power outages or communication problems interfere. In addition, additional categories for businesses and the state will be gradually added.

Assistance to all who have lost their place of residence: a new category has been added to the register of compensation for damages caused by the aggression of the Russian Federation04.11.25, 17:01 • 2828 views

Olga Rozgon

