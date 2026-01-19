100,000 claims received by the Register of Damages from Russian aggression

The Register of Damages for Ukraine has received 100,000 applications from individuals for compensation for damage, losses, or harm to health caused by Russian aggression. This is stated on the official website of the Register, writes UNN.

Details

The submitted applications fall into the following categories: death or harm to health, torture and sexual violence, forced displacement, damage or destruction of residential property, as well as other forms of material and non-material damage caused to individuals.

At the same time, this figure covers only a part of the damage caused, and a significantly larger number of applications are expected to be submitted as awareness increases and additional categories are opened. - said Markiyan Kliuchkovskyi, Executive Director of the Register.

It is noted that individuals can submit applications through the "Diia" portal. This can be done later if power outages or communication problems interfere. In addition, additional categories for businesses and the state will be gradually added.

