Assistance to all who have lost their place of residence: a new category has been added to the register of compensation for damages caused by the aggression of the Russian Federation

The Register of Damages caused by the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine has been supplemented with a new category concerning citizens who have lost their place of residence as a result of the war.

UNN reports with reference to Markiyan Kliuchkovskyi, Executive Director of the Register of Damages for Ukraine.

Details

The Register of Damage for Ukraine - RD4U has opened applications for category A3.3 – Loss of housing or place of residence.

The category concerns citizens who have lost their housing or place of residence as a result of the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine.

As explained by the Executive Director of the Register of Damages for Ukraine, the new category focuses on the problem of losing a home or places that were home to people, where they lived. That is, not only "about property and ownership."

The category covers not only owners of damaged or destroyed housing, but also those who rented housing or lived with relatives or other persons and lost the opportunity to live there. - said Markiyan Kliuchkovskyi.

Currently, such losses can be officially recorded by submitting applications for compensation for damages.

Kliuchkovskyi added that the register continues to accumulate applications regarding the loss or damage to housing as a result of the Russian Federation's military actions in Ukraine.

70,000 applications have been recorded, and with each new category, we are getting closer to a complete picture of the damage caused to Ukraine and its citizens. - emphasized the representative of the Register of Damage for Ukraine - RD4U.

Recall

In Ukraine, the collection of applications to the Register of Damages caused by the aggression of the Russian Federation is ongoing. They can be submitted through the Diia portal. By the end of 2025, it was planned to open 45 categories.