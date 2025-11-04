Assistance to all who have lost their place of residence: a new category has been added to the register of compensation for damages caused by the aggression of the Russian Federation

ukenru
03:06 PM • 1686 views
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 8942 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
01:39 PM • 12477 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
12:32 PM • 11702 views
European Commission presented a report on EU enlargement: it assessed Ukraine's progress but pointed to the "need to accelerate the pace of reforms"
11:55 AM • 13354 views
The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine
11:12 AM • 13545 views
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
November 4, 07:40 AM • 20127 views
Poland wants to create its own drone wall to counter the Russian threat
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 42715 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
November 4, 06:34 AM • 24117 views
DIU revealed details of the operation in Pokrovsk: work is underway to eliminate enemy attempts to expand influence on logisticsPhoto
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 81117 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Oil prices fell amid oversupply fears after OPEC+ production plansNovember 4, 06:25 AM • 10007 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attackNovember 4, 06:30 AM • 37103 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025PhotoNovember 4, 06:59 AM • 29183 views
Scandal around the center at DVRZ in Kyiv: servicemen transferred outside the capital - MPPhoto10:24 AM • 6568 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debated12:13 PM • 13340 views
Publications
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 8942 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhoto01:50 PM • 6600 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Exclusive
01:39 PM • 12477 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 42715 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attackNovember 4, 06:30 AM • 37375 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Sybiha
David Beckham
Charles III
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Romania
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debated12:13 PM • 13569 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025PhotoNovember 4, 06:59 AM • 29403 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 28186 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 32372 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husbandNovember 3, 10:05 AM • 41924 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
"Kalibr" (missile family)
9K720 Iskander

Assistance to all who have lost their place of residence: a new category has been added to the register of compensation for damages caused by the aggression of the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 366 views

The register of damages from the aggression of the Russian Federation has been supplemented with a new category A3.3 – Loss of housing or place of residence. It covers not only owners, but also tenants and those who have lost the opportunity to live with relatives.

Assistance to all who have lost their place of residence: a new category has been added to the register of compensation for damages caused by the aggression of the Russian Federation

The Register of Damages caused by the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine has been supplemented with a new category concerning citizens who have lost their place of residence as a result of the war.

UNN reports with reference to Markiyan Kliuchkovskyi, Executive Director of the Register of Damages for Ukraine.

Details

The Register of Damage for Ukraine - RD4U has opened applications for category A3.3 – Loss of housing or place of residence.

The category concerns citizens who have lost their housing or place of residence as a result of the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine.

As explained by the Executive Director of the Register of Damages for Ukraine, the new category focuses on the problem of losing a home or places that were home to people, where they lived. That is, not only "about property and ownership."

The category covers not only owners of damaged or destroyed housing, but also those who rented housing or lived with relatives or other persons and lost the opportunity to live there.

- said Markiyan Kliuchkovskyi.

Currently, such losses can be officially recorded by submitting applications for compensation for damages.

Kliuchkovskyi added that the register continues to accumulate applications regarding the loss or damage to housing as a result of the Russian Federation's military actions in Ukraine.

70,000 applications have been recorded, and with each new category, we are getting closer to a complete picture of the damage caused to Ukraine and its citizens.

- emphasized the representative of the Register of Damage for Ukraine - RD4U.

Recall

In Ukraine, the collection of applications to the Register of Damages caused by the aggression of the Russian Federation is ongoing. They can be submitted through the Diia portal. By the end of 2025, it was planned to open 45 categories.

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyReal Estate
War in Ukraine
Ukraine