Internal investigation initiated: Odesa TCC clarifies incident involving military and police

A video and reports are circulating on social media about an incident that occurred on January 19, 2026, in Odesa on Sofiivska Street, involving servicemen of the Territorial Recruitment Center (TRC) and Social Support, and representatives of the National Police of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to a statement from the Odesa TRC and Social Support.

It is noted that at the specified time, a notification group from one of the district TRCs and Social Support was acting on a call from National Police officers to draw up administrative materials regarding a citizen who, according to law enforcement, was wanted for violating military registration rules. All actions were carried out in the presence of National Police representatives.

During the verification and clarification of circumstances, the citizen was offered to provide military registration documents and proceed for the preparation of an administrative protocol and clarification of registration data. The citizen refused to comply with legal requirements and resisted. - the statement reads.

It is indicated that physical force was used solely to stop illegal actions and ensure the possibility of drawing up administrative materials. At the same time, information about the "abduction" of a person or their delivery "in an unknown direction" is not true.

Information regarding intentional assault, damage to a vehicle, or abuse of power requires a separate investigation. The leadership of the Odesa Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support fundamentally does not tolerate any manifestations of unlawful behavior, abuse of power, or non-compliance with legal requirements. - assured the TRC and Social Support.

They clarified that an official investigation has been initiated into the incident, during which a legal assessment will be given to the actions of all participants, taking into account video materials and materials compiled by the National Police. In case of violations, the guilty parties will be held accountable in accordance with the current legislation of Ukraine.

In Kyiv, an indictment was sent to court against two law enforcement officers accused of beating a man near the Holosiivskyi district TRC and Social Support. Both defendants have already been dismissed from service.

