06:36 PM
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
05:12 PM
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
04:20 PM
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
January 19, 02:59 PM
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
January 19, 02:58 PM
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
January 19, 01:29 PM
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
January 19, 11:54 AM
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
January 19, 11:48 AM
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Internal investigation initiated: Odesa TCC clarifies incident involving military and police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

On January 19, an incident occurred on Sofiivska Street in Odesa involving military personnel from the TCC and SP and the police. A citizen who was on the wanted list refused to provide documents and resisted.

Internal investigation initiated: Odesa TCC clarifies incident involving military and police

A video and reports are circulating on social media about an incident that occurred on January 19, 2026, in Odesa on Sofiivska Street, involving servicemen of the Territorial Recruitment Center (TRC) and Social Support, and representatives of the National Police of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to a statement from the Odesa TRC and Social Support.

Details

It is noted that at the specified time, a notification group from one of the district TRCs and Social Support was acting on a call from National Police officers to draw up administrative materials regarding a citizen who, according to law enforcement, was wanted for violating military registration rules. All actions were carried out in the presence of National Police representatives.

During the verification and clarification of circumstances, the citizen was offered to provide military registration documents and proceed for the preparation of an administrative protocol and clarification of registration data. The citizen refused to comply with legal requirements and resisted.

- the statement reads.

It is indicated that physical force was used solely to stop illegal actions and ensure the possibility of drawing up administrative materials. At the same time, information about the "abduction" of a person or their delivery "in an unknown direction" is not true.

Information regarding intentional assault, damage to a vehicle, or abuse of power requires a separate investigation. The leadership of the Odesa Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support fundamentally does not tolerate any manifestations of unlawful behavior, abuse of power, or non-compliance with legal requirements.

- assured the TRC and Social Support.

They clarified that an official investigation has been initiated into the incident, during which a legal assessment will be given to the actions of all participants, taking into account video materials and materials compiled by the National Police. In case of violations, the guilty parties will be held accountable in accordance with the current legislation of Ukraine.

Recall

In Kyiv, an indictment was sent to court against two law enforcement officers accused of beating a man near the Holosiivskyi district TRC and Social Support. Both defendants have already been dismissed from service.

TCC has no right to forcibly detain citizens - court ruling16.01.26, 11:54 • 72313 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Martial law
Skirmishes
TCC and SP
National Police of Ukraine
Odesa