Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"

Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence spoke about the behind-the-scenes casting for Quentin Tarantino's film "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood." In a fresh episode of the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, the star admitted that she did not get the role of Sharon Tate because the industry considered her "not beautiful enough." This is reported by UNN.

During a conversation with host Josh Horowitz, Lawrence discussed the list of directors she dreams of working with. When Tarantino came up, the actress recalled the story with the 2019 film.

He wanted to cast me, and then everyone said, "She's not beautiful enough to play Sharon Tate," and that was the end of it. – Lawrence stated.

When the host expressed doubt about the truthfulness of these rumors, the actress added ironically:

"I'm almost certain that happened... or he just never considered me for the role, and the internet just went out of its way to call me ugly."

Ultimately, the role of Sharon Tate went to Margot Robbie. Tarantino himself previously confirmed that Lawrence came to his house to read the script, but he saw her as Squeaky Fromme – one of Charles Manson's followers. This role was eventually played by Dakota Fanning.

Other lost roles

This is not the only case where Lawrence's appearance became a subject of discussion during castings. The actress jokingly noted that she also failed an audition for the main role in the "Twilight" saga because, according to her, she "was probably too ugly" for this project.

Despite these setbacks, Jennifer remains one of the most sought-after actresses in the world. Earlier, she also rejected Tarantino's offer to star in "The Hateful Eight" (2015) due to her busy schedule with "The Hunger Games" promotional tours.

