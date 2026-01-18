Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"

$43.180.08
January 17, 12:49 PM
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
In Kyiv, emergency restoration work continues to return heat to 102 residential buildings - Kuleba
January 17, 05:21 PM
Sybiha urged the IAEA and the world to force Russia to abandon plans to attack nuclear power plants
January 17, 05:44 PM
Updated curfew rules introduced in Kyiv
January 17, 06:08 PM
Time to seek new leadership in Iran: Trump in response to Khamenei's accusations
January 17, 06:31 PM
Enemy attacked critical infrastructure in Kharkiv for the second time in a day
January 17, 06:52 PM
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legend
January 17, 08:55 AM
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for Tymoshenko
January 16, 04:00 PM
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate it
January 15, 06:00 PM
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memory
January 15, 10:29 AM
Donald Trump
Ihor Terekhov
Javier Milei
Benjamin Netanyahu
Oleh Syniehubov
United States
Ukraine
France
Gaza Strip
White House
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"03:14 AM • 8 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée Palace
January 17, 07:26 AM
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbot
January 17, 03:45 AM
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor Castle
January 17, 12:47 AM
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration features
January 16, 07:05 PM
Technology
Social network
Heating
Truth Social
Spotify

Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

Jennifer Lawrence revealed that she did not get the role of Sharon Tate in Tarantino's film because she was considered "not good enough." The actress also failed to pass the casting for a role in "Twilight" for the same reason.

Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"

Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence spoke about the behind-the-scenes casting for Quentin Tarantino's film "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood." In a fresh episode of the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, the star admitted that she did not get the role of Sharon Tate because the industry considered her "not beautiful enough." This is reported by UNN.

Details

During a conversation with host Josh Horowitz, Lawrence discussed the list of directors she dreams of working with. When Tarantino came up, the actress recalled the story with the 2019 film.

He wanted to cast me, and then everyone said, "She's not beautiful enough to play Sharon Tate," and that was the end of it.

– Lawrence stated.

When the host expressed doubt about the truthfulness of these rumors, the actress added ironically:

"I'm almost certain that happened... or he just never considered me for the role, and the internet just went out of its way to call me ugly."

Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor Castle17.01.26, 02:47 • 16483 views

Ultimately, the role of Sharon Tate went to Margot Robbie. Tarantino himself previously confirmed that Lawrence came to his house to read the script, but he saw her as Squeaky Fromme – one of Charles Manson's followers. This role was eventually played by Dakota Fanning.

Other lost roles

This is not the only case where Lawrence's appearance became a subject of discussion during castings. The actress jokingly noted that she also failed an audition for the main role in the "Twilight" saga because, according to her, she "was probably too ugly" for this project.

Despite these setbacks, Jennifer remains one of the most sought-after actresses in the world. Earlier, she also rejected Tarantino's offer to star in "The Hateful Eight" (2015) due to her busy schedule with "The Hunger Games" promotional tours. 

Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbot17.01.26, 05:45 • 18252 views

Stepan Haftko

