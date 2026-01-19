Influential American cardinals questioned the morality of US foreign policy

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
05:12 PM • 3470 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
04:20 PM • 9476 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
03:17 PM • 12274 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
02:59 PM • 14429 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
02:58 PM • 17157 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
01:29 PM • 14605 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 32450 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
January 19, 11:54 AM • 32240 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
January 19, 11:48 AM • 18076 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
January 19, 07:52 AM • 23671 views
Enemy pulls reserves to Pokrovsk: Syrskyi reveals situation in Pokrovsk direction
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 28018 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no resultsJanuary 19, 09:09 AM • 48480 views
Due to new Russian attacks, power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts, situation in Kyiv and region remains difficult - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 19, 10:04 AM • 25446 views
Tymoshenko's property seizure: court announces adjournment until tomorrowJanuary 19, 11:20 AM • 18517 views
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhoto02:12 PM • 9228 views
Publications
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates02:58 PM • 17172 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 32457 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for UkraineJanuary 19, 11:54 AM • 32244 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no resultsJanuary 19, 09:09 AM • 48520 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 71067 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Denys Shmyhal
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
Greenland
United States
China
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhoto02:12 PM • 9284 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 28047 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 24549 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 30037 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 42279 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Fox News
Shahed-136

Influential American cardinals questioned the morality of US foreign policy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 292 views

Three influential US Catholic archbishops condemned the country's foreign policy. They stated that the moral role of the state in confronting global evil is questionable, and the use of military force should be a last resort.

Influential American cardinals questioned the morality of US foreign policy
Photo: Reuters

Three influential Catholic archbishops in the US have condemned the country's current foreign policy. Blaise Cupich, Robert McElroy, and Joseph Tobin stated that the moral role of the state in confronting global evil has been called into question, and the use of military force should remain only a last resort. This is reported in a Reuters article, writes UNN.

Details

In 2026, the United States entered the deepest and fiercest debate about the moral basis of America's actions in the world since the end of the Cold War

— the hierarchs noted in a joint statement.

Their position echoes the speech of Pope Leo, who previously criticized the actions of the Donald Trump administration, particularly in the areas of immigration and the militarization of international relations.

Pope Leo XIV called for an end to strikes on Ukraine's energy system12.01.26, 05:26 • 4764 views

The clerics emphasized that due to recent events in Venezuela, Russia's war in Ukraine, and the situation around Greenland, the right of nations to self-determination has become "fragile." In their opinion, "events in Venezuela, Ukraine, and Greenland have raised fundamental questions about the use of military force and the meaning of peace."

The archbishops called for the creation of a "truly moral foreign policy" and refused to recognize "wars as a tool for achieving narrow national interests." The document states that "military action should be considered only as a last resort in extreme situations, and not as a common tool of national policy." White House representatives have not yet commented on this statement. 

Pope Leo XIV called for peace and respect for constitutional rights in Venezuela04.01.26, 23:18 • 4282 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Greenland
White House
Reuters
Venezuela
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine