Influential American cardinals questioned the morality of US foreign policy

Three influential Catholic archbishops in the US have condemned the country's current foreign policy. Blaise Cupich, Robert McElroy, and Joseph Tobin stated that the moral role of the state in confronting global evil has been called into question, and the use of military force should remain only a last resort. This is reported in a Reuters article, writes UNN.

Details

In 2026, the United States entered the deepest and fiercest debate about the moral basis of America's actions in the world since the end of the Cold War — the hierarchs noted in a joint statement.

Their position echoes the speech of Pope Leo, who previously criticized the actions of the Donald Trump administration, particularly in the areas of immigration and the militarization of international relations.

The clerics emphasized that due to recent events in Venezuela, Russia's war in Ukraine, and the situation around Greenland, the right of nations to self-determination has become "fragile." In their opinion, "events in Venezuela, Ukraine, and Greenland have raised fundamental questions about the use of military force and the meaning of peace."

The archbishops called for the creation of a "truly moral foreign policy" and refused to recognize "wars as a tool for achieving narrow national interests." The document states that "military action should be considered only as a last resort in extreme situations, and not as a common tool of national policy." White House representatives have not yet commented on this statement.

