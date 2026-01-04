Pope Leo XIV called for peace and respect for constitutional rights in Venezuela

During the Sunday prayer "Angelus" on January 4, 2026, Pope Leo XIV addressed the global community with an appeal for solidarity with peoples suffering from wars. The Pontiff specifically focused on the situation in Venezuela and expressed condolences to the victims of the tragedy in Switzerland. This was reported by Vatican News, writes UNN.

Details

The head of the Catholic Church expressed concern about the developments in Venezuela, emphasizing that the well-being of the people must be a priority over any political considerations. The Pope called on the parties to renounce violence and return to the rule of law.

It is necessary to guarantee the country's sovereignty, ensuring the rule of law enshrined in the Constitution, respecting the human and civil rights of everyone - stated the Holy Father.

He emphasized the importance of economic stability and harmony, noting that the poorest segments of the population suffer the most from the current crisis.

Condolences to those affected in Switzerland and prayer for peace

The Pope reiterated words of support to the relatives of those killed in the New Year's fire in the Swiss city of Crans-Montana. The tragedy in the alpine bar claimed dozens of lives, most of them young people.

At the end of his speech, Leo XIV called on pilgrims in St. Peter's Square to be steadfast in faith and prayer for peoples in war zones, emphasizing the need for active solidarity with the victims.

