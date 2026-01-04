$42.170.00
03:52 PM
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
03:39 PM
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
Pope Leo XIV called for peace and respect for constitutional rights in Venezuela

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

On January 4, 2026, during the Angelus prayer, Pope Leo XIV called for solidarity with peoples suffering from wars. The Pontiff expressed concern about the situation in Venezuela, emphasizing the priority of the people's well-being and calling for a return to the rule of law.

Pope Leo XIV called for peace and respect for constitutional rights in Venezuela

During the Sunday prayer "Angelus" on January 4, 2026, Pope Leo XIV addressed the global community with an appeal for solidarity with peoples suffering from wars. The Pontiff specifically focused on the situation in Venezuela and expressed condolences to the victims of the tragedy in Switzerland. This was reported by Vatican News, writes UNN.

Details

The head of the Catholic Church expressed concern about the developments in Venezuela, emphasizing that the well-being of the people must be a priority over any political considerations. The Pope called on the parties to renounce violence and return to the rule of law.

It is necessary to guarantee the country's sovereignty, ensuring the rule of law enshrined in the Constitution, respecting the human and civil rights of everyone

- stated the Holy Father.

Pope Leo XIV sent three trucks with instant soups to Ukraine28.12.25, 19:30 • 3902 views

He emphasized the importance of economic stability and harmony, noting that the poorest segments of the population suffer the most from the current crisis.

Condolences to those affected in Switzerland and prayer for peace

The Pope reiterated words of support to the relatives of those killed in the New Year's fire in the Swiss city of Crans-Montana. The tragedy in the alpine bar claimed dozens of lives, most of them young people.

At the end of his speech, Leo XIV called on pilgrims in St. Peter's Square to be steadfast in faith and prayer for peoples in war zones, emphasizing the need for active solidarity with the victims. 

Pope Leo expressed "great sorrow" over Russia's rejection of calls for a ceasefire24.12.25, 08:36 • 4147 views

Stepan Haftko

