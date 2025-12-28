Pope Leo XIV sent three trucks with instant soups to Ukraine. According to Vatican News, the aid was sent to the areas most affected by the hostilities, UNN reports.

Details

Pope Leo XIV not only prays for peace but also wants to be close to suffering families. This was emphasized by Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, the Papal Almoner, speaking in the context of the Feast of the Holy Family in a comment for Vatican media about some initiatives that have been undertaken to support families in various parts of the world.

Regarding Ukraine, even before Christmas, three trucks with instant soups of various flavors, over 100,000 servings, arrived at the Vatican and were sent to the areas most affected by the hostilities.

Cardinal Krajewski said that the Holy Father received this humanitarian aid from a Korean manufacturer, who supported the humanitarian initiatives of the Holy See for the second time. Such aid is important in a context where civilian infrastructure is affected by shelling: a little hot water is enough to get a nutritious soup.

