Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia at night: private house damaged

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
January 19, 06:36 PM • 10290 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 19546 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM • 19877 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM • 21979 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
January 19, 02:59 PM • 21672 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
January 19, 02:58 PM • 24721 views
January 19, 01:29 PM • 16544 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 38779 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
Popular news
New rules for acquiring and retaining citizenship came into force in Ukraine: what has changedJanuary 19, 03:38 PM • 4608 views
"I assume who needs this": Taras Topolya reacted to the leak of his ex-wife's private videosPhotoJanuary 19, 03:48 PM • 12957 views
Ukrainians warned of power outages across the country on January 20January 19, 03:52 PM • 4224 views
Veterans can get free car insurance through "Diia": what is knownJanuary 19, 04:25 PM • 10884 views
"I ask for bread": Ukrainian pilot dropped food from a drone to a woman in KostiantynivkaVideo11:35 PM • 4294 views
Publications
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no resultsJanuary 19, 09:09 AM • 54321 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 75821 views
UNN Lite
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhotoJanuary 19, 02:12 PM • 16366 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 32022 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 27209 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 32362 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 44554 views
Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia at night: private house damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

On the night of January 20, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia, damaging a private house with a blast wave and debris. Reportedly, no one was injured, but a fire broke out.

Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia at night: private house damaged

On the night of Tuesday, January 20, the enemy again attacked Zaporizhzhia. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, a private house was damaged by the blast wave and debris.

A fire broke out. Preliminarily, no one was injured

- Fedorov said.

He added that an air raid alert is ongoing throughout the region, and urged residents to remain in safe places.

Recall

Earlier, two women aged 72 and 75 were injured in Zaporizhzhia as a result of an enemy drone attack. A private house and a garage were damaged, and a fire broke out.

Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones: infrastructure object hit - OVA17.01.26, 07:26 • 4226 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia