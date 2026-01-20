Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia at night: private house damaged

On the night of Tuesday, January 20, the enemy again attacked Zaporizhzhia. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, a private house was damaged by the blast wave and debris.

A fire broke out. Preliminarily, no one was injured - Fedorov said.

He added that an air raid alert is ongoing throughout the region, and urged residents to remain in safe places.

Recall

Earlier, two women aged 72 and 75 were injured in Zaporizhzhia as a result of an enemy drone attack. A private house and a garage were damaged, and a fire broke out.

