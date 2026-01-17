Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones: infrastructure object hit - OVA

On the night of January 17, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones. As a result of the enemy strike, destruction and a fire were recorded at one of the critical infrastructure facilities in the regional center. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, on his Telegram channel, UNN writes.

Details

