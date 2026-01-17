$43.180.08
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 13833 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 17996 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 23307 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 20576 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 37059 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 32573 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM • 28183 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 26013 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
January 16, 08:50 AM • 25382 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones: infrastructure object hit - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

On the night of January 17, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones. As a result of the strike, a fire broke out at a critical infrastructure facility; there were no casualties.

Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones: infrastructure object hit - OVA

On the night of January 17, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones. As a result of the enemy strike, destruction and a fire were recorded at one of the critical infrastructure facilities in the regional center. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, on his Telegram channel, UNN writes.

Details

A fire broke out, fortunately without casualties: Russians struck an infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia. The enemy attacked the regional center with drones. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out at one of the infrastructure facilities. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

- Fedorov's message states.

Explosion in a high-rise building in Kharkiv's Saltivskyi district: casualties reported - mayor17.01.26, 02:24 • 1700 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia