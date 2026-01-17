$43.180.08
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 9402 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 14362 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 18335 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 18259 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 35417 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 31536 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM • 27737 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 25721 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
January 16, 08:50 AM • 24921 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Explosion in a high-rise building in Kharkiv's Saltivskyi district: casualties reported - mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

On the night of January 17, 2026, an explosion occurred in a high-rise building in Kharkiv's Saltivskyi district. Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported fatalities and injuries; the causes are being investigated.

Explosion in a high-rise building in Kharkiv's Saltivskyi district: casualties reported - mayor

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported an emergency in the Saltivka residential area, which occurred on the night of January 17, 2026. An explosion occurred in a multi-story building, the causes of which remain unknown. Terekhov wrote about this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

As a result of an explosion of unknown origin, we have dead and injured in a multi-story building in the Saltivsky district. We are clarifying the details

– the city head noted in his official address.

Emergency services, rescuers, and law enforcement officers are working at the scene of the incident. Official information regarding the number of dead and the causes of the incident will be released later.  

Later, Terekhov reported that the body of a second deceased person was found at the explosion site. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Russia destroyed a large critical energy infrastructure facility in Kharkiv - mayor15.01.26, 16:37 • 2894 views

Stepan Haftko

Society
Real estate
Social network
Ihor Terekhov
