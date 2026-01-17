Explosion in a high-rise building in Kharkiv's Saltivskyi district: casualties reported - mayor

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported an emergency in the Saltivka residential area, which occurred on the night of January 17, 2026. An explosion occurred in a multi-story building, the causes of which remain unknown. Terekhov wrote about this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

As a result of an explosion of unknown origin, we have dead and injured in a multi-story building in the Saltivsky district. We are clarifying the details – the city head noted in his official address.

Emergency services, rescuers, and law enforcement officers are working at the scene of the incident. Official information regarding the number of dead and the causes of the incident will be released later.

Later, Terekhov reported that the body of a second deceased person was found at the explosion site. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

