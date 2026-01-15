Russia destroyed a large critical energy infrastructure facility in Kharkiv - mayor

$43.180.08
What will happen to food basket prices - expert's answer
Exclusive
01:18 PM • 5846 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 36531 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 48760 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 28604 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 29672 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 48483 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 39972 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 40764 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 35063 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
In Kyiv, drone debris hit a 15-story building due to a Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoJanuary 15, 06:59 AM • 26826 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 16265 views
Kyiv and region still without schedules, due to new Russian attacks, power outages in Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 15, 08:33 AM • 24738 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memory10:29 AM • 32038 views
Rada rejected amendment on cancellation of deferment for students 25+11:42 AM • 13853 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memory10:29 AM • 32106 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 36526 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM • 48750 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 53829 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 66539 views
UNN Lite
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 16289 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 41142 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 75075 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 66224 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 70315 views
Russia destroyed a large critical energy infrastructure facility in Kharkiv - mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced the destruction of a large critical energy infrastructure facility. Measures are being taken to minimize the consequences of enemy strikes.

Russia destroyed a large critical energy infrastructure facility in Kharkiv - mayor

The Russian Federation destroyed a large critical energy infrastructure facility in Kharkiv, the city's mayor Ihor Terekhov announced on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.

Dear Kharkiv residents! The enemy has destroyed a large critical energy infrastructure facility

- Terekhov wrote.

According to him, "we are doing everything possible to minimize the consequences of enemy strikes and maintain control of the situation."

Russian attack on Kharkiv on January 15: explosions heard in the suburbs15.01.26, 14:56 • 2268 views

Julia Shramko

