Russia destroyed a large critical energy infrastructure facility in Kharkiv - mayor
Kyiv • UNN
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced the destruction of a large critical energy infrastructure facility. Measures are being taken to minimize the consequences of enemy strikes.
The Russian Federation destroyed a large critical energy infrastructure facility in Kharkiv, the city's mayor Ihor Terekhov announced on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.
Dear Kharkiv residents! The enemy has destroyed a large critical energy infrastructure facility
According to him, "we are doing everything possible to minimize the consequences of enemy strikes and maintain control of the situation."
