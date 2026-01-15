Russia destroyed a large critical energy infrastructure facility in Kharkiv - mayor

The Russian Federation destroyed a large critical energy infrastructure facility in Kharkiv, the city's mayor Ihor Terekhov announced on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.

Dear Kharkiv residents! The enemy has destroyed a large critical energy infrastructure facility - Terekhov wrote.

According to him, "we are doing everything possible to minimize the consequences of enemy strikes and maintain control of the situation."

Russian attack on Kharkiv on January 15: explosions heard in the suburbs