Russian attack on Kharkiv on January 15: explosions heard in the suburbs

On Thursday, January 15, Russian occupiers attacked Kharkiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to Mayor Ihor Terekhov and Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

Details

According to preliminary data, the occupiers are striking the suburbs of Kharkiv. As Oleh Syniehubov noted, the consequences of the hit are being clarified. At this moment, there is no information about casualties.

Meanwhile, the Air Force of Ukraine warns of the danger of enemy air strikes.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that on January 14, a Russian drone hit a house in the Putyvl community of Konotop district, Sumy region. Four children aged 6 to 17 were injured. They received assistance on the spot without hospitalization.