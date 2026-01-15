$43.180.08
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 23397 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
08:08 AM • 32738 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
07:52 AM • 20244 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 22288 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 42729 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 36968 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 38686 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 34429 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 14, 04:42 PM • 28004 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
January 14, 02:56 PM • 23528 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Russian attack on Kharkiv on January 15: explosions heard in the suburbs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 272 views

On January 15, Russian occupiers attacked Kharkiv. According to preliminary data, the suburbs were attacked.

Russian attack on Kharkiv on January 15: explosions heard in the suburbs

On Thursday, January 15, Russian occupiers attacked Kharkiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to Mayor Ihor Terekhov and Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

Details

According to preliminary data, the occupiers are striking the suburbs of Kharkiv. As Oleh Syniehubov noted, the consequences of the hit are being clarified. At this moment, there is no information about casualties.

Meanwhile, the Air Force of Ukraine warns of the danger of enemy air strikes.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that on January 14, a Russian drone hit a house in the Putyvl community of Konotop district, Sumy region. Four children aged 6 to 17 were injured. They received assistance on the spot without hospitalization.

Yevhen Ustimenko

