Russia prepared for a massive strike - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia has prepared for a massive strike and is waiting for the moment to deliver it, UNN reports.

These days, we must continue to be very vigilant – Russia has prepared for a massive strike and is waiting for the moment to deliver it. - Zelenskyy stated.

The President called on Ukrainians to pay attention to all air raid alerts, and each region should be ready to respond as quickly as possible and support people.

Ukraine warns IAEA about threat of Russian strikes on nuclear power plant facilities

Earlier

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called on the IAEA and leading world powers to force Russia to abandon plans to strike substations that power Ukrainian nuclear power plants.