06:36 PM
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
05:12 PM
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
04:20 PM
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
03:17 PM
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
02:59 PM
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
02:58 PM
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
01:29 PM
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
January 19, 11:54 AM
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
January 19, 11:48 AM
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
Publications
Exclusives
Russia prepared for a massive strike - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia has prepared for a massive strike and is awaiting the moment to launch it. He urged Ukrainians to be attentive to air raid alerts.

Russia prepared for a massive strike - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia has prepared for a massive strike and is waiting for the moment to deliver it, UNN reports.

These days, we must continue to be very vigilant – Russia has prepared for a massive strike and is waiting for the moment to deliver it.

- Zelenskyy stated.

The President called on Ukrainians to pay attention to all air raid alerts, and each region should be ready to respond as quickly as possible and support people.

Ukraine warns IAEA about threat of Russian strikes on nuclear power plant facilities

Earlier

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called on the IAEA and leading world powers to force Russia to abandon plans to strike substations that power Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Energoatom
Energy
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Andriy Sybiha
International Atomic Energy Agency
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine