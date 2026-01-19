Ukraine warns IAEA about threat of Russian strikes on nuclear power plant facilities

First Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Energy of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal held an important conversation with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi — he informed about Russia's possible preparation of strikes on facilities and networks serving nuclear power plants, UNN reports.

I informed Mr. Grossi about the Russians' preparation of another massive attack against energy infrastructure with possible strikes on facilities and networks serving nuclear power plants. We agreed to jointly hear the heads of nuclear power plants and the heads of IAEA missions working at the facilities in the near future. - Shmyhal said.

In addition, according to him, "they discussed the need to organize an extraordinary meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors to assess the consequences of Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy system."

In turn, Rafael Grossi said that the Agency is preparing a report and methodology for assessing the impact of Russian attacks on the operation of nuclear power plants, Shmyhal added.

The continued presence of IAEA missions at Ukrainian energy facilities is of strategic importance to us. The IAEA is preparing a new mission of Agency experts to Ukrainian nuclear power plants, including Zaporizhzhia, and substations whose operation affects the functioning of nuclear facilities. I am grateful for this decision. - noted the First Deputy Prime Minister.

At the same time, Shmyhal emphasized the unacceptability of moving the IAEA mission to temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine through the territory of Russia.

Recall

The Main Intelligence Directorate reported that Russia is considering an option of attacking power transmission substations that ensure the operation of Ukrainian nuclear power plants. The goal is to force Ukraine to surrender and increase pressure on Europe.