Exclusive
04:20 PM • 3124 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
03:17 PM • 8010 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
02:59 PM • 11139 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
02:58 PM • 13364 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
01:29 PM • 13355 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 29801 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
11:54 AM • 30392 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
11:48 AM • 17786 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
January 19, 07:52 AM • 23282 views
Enemy pulls reserves to Pokrovsk: Syrskyi reveals situation in Pokrovsk direction
January 19, 07:13 AM • 31729 views
Trump's threats regarding Greenland force Europe to consider an alliance without the US, with a "coalition of the willing" option taking into account Ukraine's strength - Politico
Ukraine warns IAEA about threat of Russian strikes on nuclear power plant facilities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 928 views

Denys Shmyhal informed IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi about Russia's preparation of attacks on energy infrastructure serving nuclear power plants. The parties agreed to hear from the heads of nuclear power plants and IAEA missions, and also discussed an extraordinary meeting of the governing board.

Ukraine warns IAEA about threat of Russian strikes on nuclear power plant facilities

First Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Energy of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal held an important conversation with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi — he informed about Russia's possible preparation of strikes on facilities and networks serving nuclear power plants, UNN reports.

I informed Mr. Grossi about the Russians' preparation of another massive attack against energy infrastructure with possible strikes on facilities and networks serving nuclear power plants. We agreed to jointly hear the heads of nuclear power plants and the heads of IAEA missions working at the facilities in the near future.

- Shmyhal said.

In addition, according to him, "they discussed the need to organize an extraordinary meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors to assess the consequences of Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy system."

In turn, Rafael Grossi said that the Agency is preparing a report and methodology for assessing the impact of Russian attacks on the operation of nuclear power plants, Shmyhal added.

The continued presence of IAEA missions at Ukrainian energy facilities is of strategic importance to us. The IAEA is preparing a new mission of Agency experts to Ukrainian nuclear power plants, including Zaporizhzhia, and substations whose operation affects the functioning of nuclear facilities. I am grateful for this decision.

- noted the First Deputy Prime Minister.

At the same time, Shmyhal emphasized the unacceptability of moving the IAEA mission to temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine through the territory of Russia.

Recall

The Main Intelligence Directorate reported that Russia is considering an option of attacking power transmission substations that ensure the operation of Ukrainian nuclear power plants. The goal is to force Ukraine to surrender and increase pressure on Europe.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Energoatom
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Rafael Grossi
International Atomic Energy Agency
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal