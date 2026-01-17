Sybiha urged the IAEA and the world to force Russia to abandon plans to attack nuclear power plants

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha called on the IAEA and leading world powers to force Russia to abandon plans to strike substations that power Ukrainian nuclear power plants. He wrote about this on the social network X

Details

The Foreign Minister noted that, according to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia plans dangerous strikes on substations that supply electricity to Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

"Moscow knows no bounds in its genocidal goal of depriving Ukrainians of electricity in the frosty winter," he commented.

According to Sybiha, Ukraine shares relevant data with partners, warning of potentially catastrophic consequences.

"It is time for the world, including the IAEA and leading world powers that value nuclear safety, to speak out and issue clear warnings to Moscow, forcing it to abandon such reckless plans."

Recall

The GUR reported that Russia is considering an attack on electricity transmission substations that ensure the operation of Ukrainian nuclear power plants. The goal is to force Ukraine to surrender and increase pressure on Europe.