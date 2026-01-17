$43.180.08
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
12:29 PM • 13531 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 15444 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 27013 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 37725 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 33865 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 47837 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 27928 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 42924 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 35593 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
Sybiha urged the IAEA and the world to force Russia to abandon plans to attack nuclear power plants

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

Foreign Minister Sybiha urged the IAEA and leading states to force Russia to abandon strikes on substations that power Ukrainian nuclear power plants. According to intelligence, Russia is planning dangerous strikes that will have catastrophic consequences.

Sybiha urged the IAEA and the world to force Russia to abandon plans to attack nuclear power plants

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha called on the IAEA and leading world powers to force Russia to abandon plans to strike substations that power Ukrainian nuclear power plants. He wrote about this on the social network X

Details

The Foreign Minister noted that, according to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia plans dangerous strikes on substations that supply electricity to Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

"Moscow knows no bounds in its genocidal goal of depriving Ukrainians of electricity in the frosty winter," he commented.

According to Sybiha, Ukraine shares relevant data with partners, warning of potentially catastrophic consequences.

"It is time for the world, including the IAEA and leading world powers that value nuclear safety, to speak out and issue clear warnings to Moscow, forcing it to abandon such reckless plans."

Recall

The GUR reported that Russia is considering an attack on electricity transmission substations that ensure the operation of Ukrainian nuclear power plants. The goal is to force Ukraine to surrender and increase pressure on Europe.

Olga Rozgon

