How to help a dog during shelling: advice from a police dog handler

During explosions, our pets experience severe stress - their hearing is much sharper than human hearing. Panic, trembling, whining, or attempts to hide are not disobedience, but instinct. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN informs.

Details

Police dog handler, head of the cynological center of the Cherkasy Oblast Police, Pavlo Sadokhov, told how to act correctly:

do not shout at or punish the dog for fear;

do not pull it out of its hiding place by force;

do not cover or tie its ears - it is painful and only increases panic;

speak in a calm voice;

allow it to hide in a safe place;

if possible, create background noise (music, TV).

Remember: a frightened animal can behave atypically and even show aggression. In such moments, do not make sudden movements and do not touch it unnecessarily - advises the specialist.

He also recommends that owners "prepare in advance":

arrange a quiet place for the dog without windows, put its favorite things there.

if shelling caught you on the street - quickly look for shelter, remaining calm.

if the stress does not pass (refusal to eat, constant trembling, aggression) - consult a veterinarian.

"Let's protect those who are completely dependent on us," the police dog handler urged.

Recall

Police special unit "White Angel" evacuated a man with a dog from a frontline village. He lost his home due to the war and got lost, having vision problems. The crew found them and took them to a safe place.

In Poltava, a man was placed under house arrest for inciting a dog against police officers; the dog was returned to the family