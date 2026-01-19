$43.180.08
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
05:12 PM • 13460 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
04:20 PM • 16012 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM • 18360 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
January 19, 02:59 PM • 19056 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
January 19, 02:58 PM • 22424 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
January 19, 01:29 PM • 15906 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 36872 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
January 19, 11:54 AM • 35740 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
January 19, 11:48 AM • 18444 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
How to help a dog during shelling: advice from a police dog handler

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

The National Police of Ukraine has provided advice on how pet owners should act during explosions. Dog handler Pavlo Sadokhov advises against punishing an animal for fear, not pulling it out of its hiding place, and creating background noise.

How to help a dog during shelling: advice from a police dog handler

During explosions, our pets experience severe stress - their hearing is much sharper than human hearing. Panic, trembling, whining, or attempts to hide are not disobedience, but instinct. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN informs.

Details

Police dog handler, head of the cynological center of the Cherkasy Oblast Police, Pavlo Sadokhov, told how to act correctly:

  • do not shout at or punish the dog for fear;
    • do not pull it out of its hiding place by force;
      • do not cover or tie its ears - it is painful and only increases panic;
        • speak in a calm voice;
          • allow it to hide in a safe place;
            • if possible, create background noise (music, TV).

              Remember: a frightened animal can behave atypically and even show aggression. In such moments, do not make sudden movements and do not touch it unnecessarily

              - advises the specialist.

              He also recommends that owners "prepare in advance":

              • arrange a quiet place for the dog without windows, put its favorite things there.
                • if shelling caught you on the street - quickly look for shelter, remaining calm.
                  • if the stress does not pass (refusal to eat, constant trembling, aggression) - consult a veterinarian.

                    "Let's protect those who are completely dependent on us," the police dog handler urged.

                    Recall

                    Police special unit "White Angel" evacuated a man with a dog from a frontline village. He lost his home due to the war and got lost, having vision problems. The crew found them and took them to a safe place.

