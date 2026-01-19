"We will not let anyone outsmart us": Tusk on Poland's participation in Trump's "Peace Council"

$43.180.08
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In Zaporizhzhia, a woman threw her daughter from the 9th floor and jumped after her
EU leaders to shift focus in Davos from Ukraine to Greenland after Trump's threats - Media
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthday
"I assume who needs this": Taras Topolya reacted to the leak of his ex-wife's private videos
Veterans can get free car insurance through "Diia": what is known
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no results
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legend
UNN Lite
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthday
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed online
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - report
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée Palace
"We will not let anyone outsmart us": Tusk on Poland's participation in Trump's "Peace Council"

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that the country's entry into international structures requires the government's consent and ratification by the Sejm. This applies to the invitation of the Polish president to Donald Trump's "Peace Council."

"We will not let anyone outsmart us": Tusk on Poland's participation in Trump's "Peace Council"

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk expressed his position on social network X regarding the country's possible entry into Donald Trump's "Peace Council." This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, the country's entry into international structures requires the consent of the government and ratification by the Sejm.

Poland's entry into an international organization requires the consent of the Council of Ministers and ratification by the Sejm. The government will be guided exclusively by the interests and security of the Polish state. And we will not let anyone outsmart us

- Tusk noted.

Context

This statement was made in the context of the invitation to Polish President Nawrocki to join the "Peace Council." According to media reports, Nawrocki received an invitation from US President Donald Trump to join the body.

Nawrocki's spokesman Marcin Przydacz clarified that the invitation will be the subject of discussions with the American side in the near future. He also noted that a similar invitation was received by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, with whom the Polish president does not maintain friendly relations.

Recall

French President Emmanuel Macron does not plan to accept US President Donald Trump's invitation to participate in the work of the newly created "Peace Council."

List of countries invited to Donald Trump's "Peace Council" - Bloomberg

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

