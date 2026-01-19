"We will not let anyone outsmart us": Tusk on Poland's participation in Trump's "Peace Council"

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk expressed his position on social network X regarding the country's possible entry into Donald Trump's "Peace Council." This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, the country's entry into international structures requires the consent of the government and ratification by the Sejm.

Poland's entry into an international organization requires the consent of the Council of Ministers and ratification by the Sejm. The government will be guided exclusively by the interests and security of the Polish state. And we will not let anyone outsmart us - Tusk noted.

Context

This statement was made in the context of the invitation to Polish President Nawrocki to join the "Peace Council." According to media reports, Nawrocki received an invitation from US President Donald Trump to join the body.

Nawrocki's spokesman Marcin Przydacz clarified that the invitation will be the subject of discussions with the American side in the near future. He also noted that a similar invitation was received by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, with whom the Polish president does not maintain friendly relations.

Recall

French President Emmanuel Macron does not plan to accept US President Donald Trump's invitation to participate in the work of the newly created "Peace Council."

