The government is expected to decide on additional monthly payments to energy workers this week - Zelenskyy

The Cabinet of Ministers is expected to decide this week on additional monthly payments to energy workers for each month of work during the emergency. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, writes UNN.

We agreed with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko that the government should make the necessary decisions for energy workers this week. There should be additional monthly payments in the conditions of this emergency – for each month – for our people who work directly on the ground after strikes, at accident sites – in repair crews. - Zelenskyy said in his evening address on Monday.

Recall

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko discussed the state of infrastructure and outlined steps for the stable operation of the social sphere. This applies to medical facilities, schools, social institutions, and mobile kitchens.

