06:36 PM
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
05:12 PM
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
04:20 PM
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
03:17 PM
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
02:59 PM
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
02:58 PM
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
01:29 PM
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
January 19, 11:54 AM
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
January 19, 11:48 AM
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
Publications
Exclusives
The government is expected to decide on additional monthly payments to energy workers this week - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

The Cabinet of Ministers plans to approve monthly additional payments for energy workers who are on-site at accident locations. This applies to repair crews that are eliminating the consequences of attacks.

The Cabinet of Ministers is expected to decide this week on additional monthly payments to energy workers for each month of work during the emergency. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, writes UNN.

We agreed with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko that the government should make the necessary decisions for energy workers this week. There should be additional monthly payments in the conditions of this emergency – for each month – for our people who work directly on the ground after strikes, at accident sites – in repair crews.

- Zelenskyy said in his evening address on Monday.

Recall

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko discussed the state of infrastructure and outlined steps for the stable operation of the social sphere. This applies to medical facilities, schools, social institutions, and mobile kitchens.

Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents

Olga Rozgon

EconomyPolitics
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine