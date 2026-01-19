Sybiha handed over to the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs a list of the most urgent needs for the restoration of Ukrainian energy infrastructure

$43.180.08
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
05:12 PM • 7556 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
04:20 PM • 11870 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
03:17 PM • 14363 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
02:59 PM • 16061 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
02:58 PM • 19001 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
January 19, 01:29 PM • 15050 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 33940 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
January 19, 11:54 AM • 33394 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
January 19, 11:48 AM • 18202 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
Popular news
Due to new Russian attacks, power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts, situation in Kyiv and region remains difficult - Ministry of Energy
Tymoshenko's property seizure: court announces adjournment until tomorrow
EU leaders to shift focus in Davos from Ukraine to Greenland after Trump's threats - Media
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthday
"I assume who needs this": Taras Topolya reacted to the leak of his ex-wife's private videos
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 33943 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no results
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legend
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthday
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed online
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - report
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée Palace
Sybiha handed over to the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs a list of the most urgent needs for the restoration of Ukrainian energy infrastructure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with his Romanian counterpart Oana Toiu at the World Economic Forum. Sybiha handed over a list of urgent needs for the restoration of energy supply and heating in Ukraine.

Sybiha handed over to the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs a list of the most urgent needs for the restoration of Ukrainian energy infrastructure

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with his Romanian counterpart Oana Toiu within the framework of the World Economic Forum "WEF" 2026. He announced this on his X social media page, UNN reports.

Details

During the talks, the Ukrainian minister informed the Romanian side about the current situation in Ukraine and the consequences of Russian strikes on the energy system. Andriy Sybiha handed over a list of the most urgent needs for restoring energy supply and providing heating in Ukrainian homes.

I reported on the situation in Ukraine and the damage Russia has inflicted on our energy system. I shared a list of the most urgent needs to bring light and heat back to Ukrainian homes. We rely on our neighbors for additional energy and humanitarian aid.

- Sybiha wrote.

The parties also exchanged views on current geopolitical dynamics. The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry emphasized that achieving peace in Ukraine is critically important for European and global security.

Following the meeting, the ministers agreed to strengthen bilateral and regional cooperation during the current year.

Stepan Haftko

