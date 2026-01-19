Sybiha handed over to the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs a list of the most urgent needs for the restoration of Ukrainian energy infrastructure

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with his Romanian counterpart Oana Toiu within the framework of the World Economic Forum "WEF" 2026. He announced this on his X social media page, UNN reports.

Details

During the talks, the Ukrainian minister informed the Romanian side about the current situation in Ukraine and the consequences of Russian strikes on the energy system. Andriy Sybiha handed over a list of the most urgent needs for restoring energy supply and providing heating in Ukrainian homes.

I reported on the situation in Ukraine and the damage Russia has inflicted on our energy system. I shared a list of the most urgent needs to bring light and heat back to Ukrainian homes. We rely on our neighbors for additional energy and humanitarian aid. - Sybiha wrote.

The parties also exchanged views on current geopolitical dynamics. The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry emphasized that achieving peace in Ukraine is critically important for European and global security.

Following the meeting, the ministers agreed to strengthen bilateral and regional cooperation during the current year.

Ukraine increased the maximum capacity for electricity imports from the EU to 2450 MW - Ukrenergo