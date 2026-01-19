$43.180.08
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
05:12 PM • 3632 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
04:20 PM • 9896 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
03:17 PM • 12468 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
02:59 PM • 14605 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
02:58 PM • 17374 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
01:29 PM • 14660 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 32598 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
January 19, 11:57 AM
January 19, 11:54 AM • 32327 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
January 19, 11:54 AM
January 19, 11:48 AM • 18084 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
Publications
Exclusives
State of siege declared in Guatemala due to police killings and prison riots

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

Guatemalan President declared a state of siege after nine police officers were killed in coordinated attacks by criminal gangs. The conflict began with prison riots organized by the "Barrio 18" gang, which seized 46 guards.

State of siege declared in Guatemala due to police killings and prison riots

The President of Guatemala has declared a state of siege in the country following a series of coordinated attacks by criminal gangs, which resulted in the deaths of nine police officers. The violence began with large-scale prison riots, which later escalated into armed clashes in the capital and its surroundings. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The conflict was provoked by members of the "Barrio 18" gang, who on Saturday took 46 guards hostage in three penitentiary institutions. The main demand of the perpetrators was to grant additional privileges to prisoners. Security forces managed to free all hostages and regain control over the institutions, including the prison where the gang leader Aldo "El Lobo" Duppi is held.

Increased violence and deaths of law enforcement officers

The escalation of violence occurred on Sunday as a reaction by the bandits to the actions of law enforcement officers. In addition to the nine officers killed, at least ten more people sustained injuries of varying severity. Government officials confirmed the updated casualty figures on Monday.

The introduced state of siege regime grants law enforcement agencies additional powers to suppress gang activity and restore law and order in the country. 

Riot in Guatemala prisons: Inmates take 46 hostages18.01.26, 06:18 • 11911 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Martial law
Skirmishes
Reuters
Guatemala