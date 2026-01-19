State of siege declared in Guatemala due to police killings and prison riots

The President of Guatemala has declared a state of siege in the country following a series of coordinated attacks by criminal gangs, which resulted in the deaths of nine police officers. The violence began with large-scale prison riots, which later escalated into armed clashes in the capital and its surroundings. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The conflict was provoked by members of the "Barrio 18" gang, who on Saturday took 46 guards hostage in three penitentiary institutions. The main demand of the perpetrators was to grant additional privileges to prisoners. Security forces managed to free all hostages and regain control over the institutions, including the prison where the gang leader Aldo "El Lobo" Duppi is held.

Increased violence and deaths of law enforcement officers

The escalation of violence occurred on Sunday as a reaction by the bandits to the actions of law enforcement officers. In addition to the nine officers killed, at least ten more people sustained injuries of varying severity. Government officials confirmed the updated casualty figures on Monday.

The introduced state of siege regime grants law enforcement agencies additional powers to suppress gang activity and restore law and order in the country.

