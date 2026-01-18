$43.180.08
January 17, 12:49 PM • 15157 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 27702 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 24003 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 35529 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 44901 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 38036 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 55538 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 29193 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 44750 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 36510 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
Riot in Guatemala prisons: Inmates take 46 hostages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

Guatemalan security forces have launched an operation to regain control of three correctional facilities. Members of the Barrio 18 gang have taken 46 hostages, demanding the transfer of their leader to another institution.

Riot in Guatemala prisons: Inmates take 46 hostages

On Saturday, Guatemalan security forces launched an operation to regain control of three correctional facilities. Members of the powerful criminal gang Barrio 18 organized coordinated riots, taking at least 46 people hostage, most of whom are guards and one civilian psychologist. Reuters reports this, writes UNN.

Details

Interior Minister Marco Antonio Villeda stated at a press conference that the riot is a "direct reaction" to depriving gang leaders of illegal privileges. The main demand of the rebels is the transfer of the group's leader to another institution with better conditions of detention.

Guatemalan authorities have taken a tough stance on the incident:

I am not going to make any deals with any terrorist group. I will not succumb to this blackmail and will not restore their privileges in exchange for them ceasing their actions

– emphasized Marco Antonio Villeda.

The most tense situation remains in the maximum-security prison "Renovación 1" in Escuintla. Police and the army surrounded the area, establishing a dense perimeter. Masked prisoners occupied patrol towers and claim that there are no security guarantees inside the facility.

Currently, there have been no reports of deaths or injuries among the hostages. Authorities have brought additional special forces units, ambulances, and fire trucks to the prisons. This incident has become one of the largest hostage-takings in the country's prison system in recent years. 

Riots in Ecuador prison: 31 inmates killed10.11.25, 09:05 • 5812 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Skirmishes
Reuters
Guatemala