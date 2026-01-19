135 combat engagements recorded on the front, most attacks in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian troops have repelled 135 attacks by Russian occupiers. The hottest areas remain Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Huliaipole, where active battles are ongoing and the enemy is suffering losses. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Today, Russian troops launched two missile and 70 air strikes, using two missiles and dropping 70 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they involved 4,786 kamikaze drones in the attacks and carried out 3,088 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, the enemy launched one air strike, dropping four guided bombs, and carried out 74 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, four of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units 11 times near Starytsia, Prylipky, Vovchanski Khutory, Kruhle, Nesterne, Dehtiarne, and towards Izbytske; four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive actions three times in the area of Stepova Novoselivka and towards the settlement of Holubivka.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces nine times in the areas of the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Novoselivka, Shandryholove, Kolodiazi, and Zarichne.

Ukrainian defenders repelled five enemy assaults in the Sloviansk direction – the occupiers tried to advance in the area of Dronivka and towards Platonivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian units repelled two enemy attacks, towards Pryvillia and Bondarne.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Russians launched 15 offensives against the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of the settlements of Kleban-Byk, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Kostiantynivka and Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units 34 times. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Horikhove, and towards Filiia. In four locations, battles are still ongoing.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 93 occupiers have been neutralized, 37 of whom are irrevocably lost. In addition, Ukrainian warriors destroyed 13 units of automotive equipment, 62 unmanned aerial vehicles, a ground drone, three antennas, and an enemy satellite communication terminal. Our defenders also hit four UAV control points and eight shelters for enemy personnel. - added the General Staff.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers tried to break through our defenders' defenses five times in the areas of the settlements of Verbove, Yehorivka, and Krasnohirske.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 20 times in the areas of Huliaipole, Solodke, and towards Dobropillia, Varvarivka, and Sviatopetrivka; one battle is currently ongoing.

No combat engagements have been recorded in the Orikhiv direction at this time.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the invaders tried to improve their position once without success.

No significant changes occurred in other directions.

