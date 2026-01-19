$43.180.08
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
05:12 PM • 10537 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
04:20 PM • 13392 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
03:17 PM • 15867 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
02:59 PM • 17167 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
02:58 PM • 20377 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
January 19, 01:29 PM • 15385 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 35139 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
January 19, 11:54 AM • 34316 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
January 19, 11:48 AM • 18299 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

135 combat engagements recorded on the front, most attacks in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

Since the beginning of the day, 135 combat engagements have been recorded, with most attacks in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Huliaipole directions. Russian troops launched two missile strikes, 70 air strikes, and used 4,786 kamikaze drones.

135 combat engagements recorded on the front, most attacks in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian troops have repelled 135 attacks by Russian occupiers. The hottest areas remain Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Huliaipole, where active battles are ongoing and the enemy is suffering losses. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Today, Russian troops launched two missile and 70 air strikes, using two missiles and dropping 70 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they involved 4,786 kamikaze drones in the attacks and carried out 3,088 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

- the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, the enemy launched one air strike, dropping four guided bombs, and carried out 74 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, four of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units 11 times near Starytsia, Prylipky, Vovchanski Khutory, Kruhle, Nesterne, Dehtiarne, and towards Izbytske; four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive actions three times in the area of Stepova Novoselivka and towards the settlement of Holubivka.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces nine times in the areas of the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Novoselivka, Shandryholove, Kolodiazi, and Zarichne.

Ukrainian defenders repelled five enemy assaults in the Sloviansk direction – the occupiers tried to advance in the area of Dronivka and towards Platonivka.

Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian units repelled two enemy attacks, towards Pryvillia and Bondarne.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Russians launched 15 offensives against the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of the settlements of Kleban-Byk, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Kostiantynivka and Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units 34 times. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Horikhove, and towards Filiia. In four locations, battles are still ongoing.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 93 occupiers have been neutralized, 37 of whom are irrevocably lost. In addition, Ukrainian warriors destroyed 13 units of automotive equipment, 62 unmanned aerial vehicles, a ground drone, three antennas, and an enemy satellite communication terminal. Our defenders also hit four UAV control points and eight shelters for enemy personnel.

- added the General Staff.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers tried to break through our defenders' defenses five times in the areas of the settlements of Verbove, Yehorivka, and Krasnohirske.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 20 times in the areas of Huliaipole, Solodke, and towards Dobropillia, Varvarivka, and Sviatopetrivka; one battle is currently ongoing.

No combat engagements have been recorded in the Orikhiv direction at this time.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the invaders tried to improve their position once without success.

No significant changes occurred in other directions.

Zelenskyy appoints new Deputy Commander of the Air Force: what is known about Pavlo Yelizarov

Olga Rozgon

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
State Border of Ukraine
Pokrovsk
Sloviansk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Gulyaypole
Ukraine
Kostiantynivka
Kramatorsk
Kupiansk