The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the results of operations aimed at reducing the aggressor's military-economic potential. On the night of January 19, units of the Defense Forces struck a warehouse of unmanned aerial vehicles of the 144th motorized rifle division of the Russian Federation, writes UNN.

Details

The Russian UAV warehouse was located in the settlement of Novokrasnyanka in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region. A hit on the target was recorded.

GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar Krai

Updated data on previous strikes on infrastructure facilities in Russia have also been published. The damage to the bulk terminal of the Tuapse oil refinery in the Krasnodar Krai has been confirmed.

Attack on the oil depot

In addition, the consequences of the attack on the Oskolneftesnab oil depot in the settlement of Kotel, Belgorod region, have been recorded. As a result of the use of attack UAVs, one RVS-1000 type tank was destroyed and six more units of similar equipment were damaged.

The General Staff noted that systemic measures to weaken the enemy's offensive capabilities will continue in order to force the Russian Federation to cease armed aggression.

Incendiary night: the General Staff confirmed the defeat of the Tuapse oil refinery, Tamanneftegaz, and a number of other important enemy facilities