Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse of the 144th Motorized Rifle Division of the Russian Federation in Novokrasnyanka, Luhansk region. The damage to the bulk terminal of an oil refinery in the Krasnodar Krai and an oil depot in the Belgorod region has also been confirmed.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the results of operations aimed at reducing the aggressor's military-economic potential. On the night of January 19, units of the Defense Forces struck a warehouse of unmanned aerial vehicles of the 144th motorized rifle division of the Russian Federation, writes UNN.
Details
The Russian UAV warehouse was located in the settlement of Novokrasnyanka in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region. A hit on the target was recorded.
Updated data on previous strikes on infrastructure facilities in Russia have also been published. The damage to the bulk terminal of the Tuapse oil refinery in the Krasnodar Krai has been confirmed.
Attack on the oil depot
In addition, the consequences of the attack on the Oskolneftesnab oil depot in the settlement of Kotel, Belgorod region, have been recorded. As a result of the use of attack UAVs, one RVS-1000 type tank was destroyed and six more units of similar equipment were damaged.
The General Staff noted that systemic measures to weaken the enemy's offensive capabilities will continue in order to force the Russian Federation to cease armed aggression.
