$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
06:36 PM • 120 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
05:12 PM • 3848 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
04:20 PM • 10087 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
03:17 PM • 12602 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
02:59 PM • 14720 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
02:58 PM • 17509 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
01:29 PM • 14691 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 32687 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
January 19, 11:54 AM • 32388 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
January 19, 11:48 AM • 18089 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 28161 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no resultsJanuary 19, 09:09 AM • 48653 views
Due to new Russian attacks, power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts, situation in Kyiv and region remains difficult - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 19, 10:04 AM • 25543 views
Tymoshenko's property seizure: court announces adjournment until tomorrowJanuary 19, 11:20 AM • 18608 views
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhoto02:12 PM • 9468 views
Publications
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates02:58 PM • 17511 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 32690 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for UkraineJanuary 19, 11:54 AM • 32392 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no resultsJanuary 19, 09:09 AM • 48820 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 71230 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Denys Shmyhal
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
Greenland
United States
China
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhoto02:12 PM • 9722 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 28304 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 24640 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 30113 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 42353 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Fox News
Shahed-136

Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse of the 144th Motorized Rifle Division of the Russian Federation in Novokrasnyanka, Luhansk region. The damage to the bulk terminal of an oil refinery in the Krasnodar Krai and an oil depot in the Belgorod region has also been confirmed.

Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the results of operations aimed at reducing the aggressor's military-economic potential. On the night of January 19, units of the Defense Forces struck a warehouse of unmanned aerial vehicles of the 144th motorized rifle division of the Russian Federation, writes UNN.

Details

The Russian UAV warehouse was located in the settlement of Novokrasnyanka in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region. A hit on the target was recorded.

GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar Krai31.12.25, 12:25 • 36800 views

Updated data on previous strikes on infrastructure facilities in Russia have also been published. The damage to the bulk terminal of the Tuapse oil refinery in the Krasnodar Krai has been confirmed.

Attack on the oil depot

In addition, the consequences of the attack on the Oskolneftesnab oil depot in the settlement of Kotel, Belgorod region, have been recorded. As a result of the use of attack UAVs, one RVS-1000 type tank was destroyed and six more units of similar equipment were damaged.

The General Staff noted that systemic measures to weaken the enemy's offensive capabilities will continue in order to force the Russian Federation to cease armed aggression. 

Incendiary night: the General Staff confirmed the defeat of the Tuapse oil refinery, Tamanneftegaz, and a number of other important enemy facilities31.12.25, 18:00 • 3553 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
Luhansk Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine