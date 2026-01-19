$43.180.08
06:36 PM
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
05:12 PM
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
04:20 PM
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
03:17 PM
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
02:59 PM
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
02:58 PM
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
01:29 PM
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
January 19, 11:54 AM
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
January 19, 11:48 AM
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The government discussed the state of infrastructure and steps for stable operation of institutions: solutions announced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 218 views

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko discussed the state of infrastructure and outlined steps for the stable operation of the social sphere. This applies to medical institutions, schools, social institutions, and mobile kitchens.

The government discussed the state of infrastructure and steps for stable operation of institutions: solutions announced

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko discussed the current state of infrastructure with relevant ministers. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Prime Minister's post on Telegram.

Details

Specific steps that are already being implemented for the stable operation of the social sphere were also identified. This applies to the work of medical institutions, schools, social institutions, and mobile kitchens.

Medical institutions

The Ministry of Health, together with the regional military administrations, ensures the uninterrupted and autonomous operation of hospitals. All of them have alternative power sources, primarily generators. The state additionally provides reserves of generators and fuel where it is most needed. We also keep under control the provision of medicines. Hospitals and pharmacies have the necessary supplies of medicines, and price control over medicines has been strengthened.

- Svyrydenko noted.

Education

Due to the energy situation, some educational institutions are operating remotely or have temporarily suspended classes. In Kyiv, all schools, except kindergartens, are on vacation until February 1, the Prime Minister noted.

I instructed the Ministry of Education and Science to ensure control over the unconditional preservation of teachers' salaries for the period of forced holidays. For children whose parents cannot leave them at home, special classes with backup power should operate. Already now, 284 such classes have been opened in Kyiv - they are warm, have light, and the opportunity to spend the day safely.

- Svyrydenko's statement says.

Social sphere

The Prime Minister also instructed the Ministry of Social Policy and the regional military administrations to check which people with limited mobility and lonely pensioners need additional assistance due to the cold in their homes.

Social institutions are under special control. I instructed to conduct an additional check of all social institutions: centers for IDPs, family-type orphanages, and permanent residence institutions. All of them must have electricity, fuel for generators, and hot meals.

 - Svyrydenko stated.

Mobile kitchens

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine has deployed mobile kitchens so that people can get hot food.

41 such kitchens are already operating in Kyiv, another 40 are in reserve and can be used if necessary.

- Svyrydenko noted.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that almost 58,000 people are involved in repair brigades on power grids and generation facilities in Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

