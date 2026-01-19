Fedorov signed an order appointing Yelizarov as Deputy Commander of the Air Force

$43.180.08
06:36 PM
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
05:12 PM
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
04:20 PM
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
03:17 PM
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
02:59 PM
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
02:58 PM
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
January 19, 01:29 PM
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
January 19, 11:54 AM
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
January 19, 11:48 AM
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Due to new Russian attacks, power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts, situation in Kyiv and region remains difficult - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 19, 10:04 AM • 27194 views
Tymoshenko's property seizure: court announces adjournment until tomorrowJanuary 19, 11:20 AM • 20248 views
EU leaders to shift focus in Davos from Ukraine to Greenland after Trump's threats - MediaJanuary 19, 01:12 PM • 7026 views
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhoto02:12 PM • 11890 views
"I assume who needs this": Taras Topolya reacted to the leak of his ex-wife's private videosPhoto03:48 PM • 9026 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates02:58 PM • 19746 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 34602 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for UkraineJanuary 19, 11:54 AM • 33879 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no resultsJanuary 19, 09:09 AM • 51014 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 72694 views
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhoto02:12 PM • 11916 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 29548 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 25463 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 30800 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 43029 views
Fedorov signed an order appointing Yelizarov as Deputy Commander of the Air Force

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov signed an order appointing Pavlo Yelizarov as Deputy Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He will be responsible for the development of small air defense and scaling up the experience of combating drones.

Fedorov signed an order appointing Yelizarov as Deputy Commander of the Air Force

Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov signed an order appointing Pavlo Yelizarov as Deputy Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who will be responsible for the development of small air defense. Fedorov announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

We are strengthening the protection of the Ukrainian sky — I signed an order appointing one of the most effective commanders, Lazar, as Deputy Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who will be responsible for the development of small air defense.

- the message says.

According to him, today no country in the world has such experience in countering air attacks as Ukraine. He reminded that in 2025, Russia launched up to 100,000 "Shaheds" and other types of UAVs at Ukraine — dozens of critical infrastructure facilities were damaged, hundreds of residential buildings were hit, and there were casualties, while the number of attacks is growing.

Fedorov noted that to counter enemy attacks, at the President's request, the approach to sky protection is being changed. "The transformation of such a system does not happen in a few days, but we need to start today to finally close this issue," the minister said.

Fedorov said that "our task is to build an anti-drone dome over Ukraine, a system that does not react after the fact, but destroys the threat while it is still approaching.

This requires people who have already proven their effectiveness in modern warfare. Lazar is one of them. Under his leadership, Lazar's group became one of the most effective units in the Defense Forces. This team destroyed enemy equipment worth more than $13 billion.

- the Minister of Defense reminded.

Now, Fedorov noted, the task is to scale this experience. To build a system that works not locally, but at the level of the entire country.

It is difficult to transform the army when the enemy strikes every day. But we have no choice. We must change approaches, structures, and the logic of work — so that technologies really work on the battlefield, and do not remain in presentations. The result will not be tomorrow, but we are building the system today. The anti-drone dome is not about the future. It is about survival today and the possibility of Ukraine's development even during the war.

- Fedorov wrote.

The head of the Ministry of Defense also announced new personnel appointments soon.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Pavlo Yelizarov as the new Deputy Commander of the Air Force.

Olga Rozgon

