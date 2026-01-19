Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no results

The Licensing Commission of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine completed an unscheduled inspection of two legal entities associated with the Odesa private clinic Odrex on January 8, 2026. However, the regulator's decision regarding the inspection results has not yet been published. Although usually, relevant Ministry of Health orders appear within a week after the commission's work is completed. Why this process has been delayed this time is a question that is increasingly being raised in professional and public circles, UNN reports.

The unscheduled inspections, conducted from January 6 to 8, concerned LLC "Medical House "Odrex" and LLC "Center of Medicine" – legal entities of the Odrex clinic, which figure in numerous criminal proceedings for alleged fraud, improper performance of professional duties by medical workers, and misappropriation of patient funds.

Recall

In 2025, the Ministry of Health already revoked one of Odrex's licenses – LLC "House of Medicine." The reason was the clinic administration's refusal to provide the commission with documents necessary for the inspection, within the framework of a patient's death case. If, as a result of the January inspection, two more legal entities lose their licenses, Odrex could become a unique case for private medicine in Ukraine, where the regulator consistently revokes several licenses within one business.

Separate attention in this story is also drawn to a possible conflict of interest. As UNN has already reported, Odrex CEO Tigran Arutyunyan is a member of the Ministry of Health's working group on the development of private medicine. This group is headed by Minister of Health Viktor Liashko. Thus, Arutyunyan and Liashko are personally acquainted and previously worked together in the relevant commission, which further strengthens public doubts about the possible bias of the regulator in the Odrex case.

In addition, at the end of 2025, the clinic's beneficiaries registered another legal entity – LLC "MDO Pivden." As the Ministry of Health reported, this company has not yet submitted documents for obtaining a medical license. However, in case of negative decisions for Odrex by the regulator regarding the licenses of LLC "Medical House "Odrex" and LLC "Center of Medicine," it is not excluded that the clinic administration will try to obtain a new medical license.

Under such circumstances, the delay in the Ministry of Health's decision after the inspection seems strange, to say the least. The families of deceased patients, those affected by treatment, and the public are closely following the developments, as this situation could become a test of the real integrity and independence of state control in the field of private medicine and personally of Minister of Health Viktor Liashko.