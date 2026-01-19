Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no results

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
07:52 AM • 3438 views
Enemy pulls reserves to Pokrovsk: Syrskyi reveals situation in Pokrovsk direction
07:13 AM • 7334 views
Trump's threats regarding Greenland force Europe to consider an alliance without the US, with a "coalition of the willing" option taking into account Ukraine's strength - Politico
January 18, 11:31 AM • 24405 views
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
Exclusive
January 18, 10:58 AM • 45891 views
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
January 18, 08:25 AM • 37627 views
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
January 17, 12:49 PM • 71477 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 104287 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 47183 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 56544 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 60019 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Two high-speed trains derailed in Spain, 21 people diedVideoJanuary 19, 12:14 AM • 4176 views
US secretly collected data on Greenland's military facilities, bypassing Denmark - MediaJanuary 19, 12:46 AM • 7332 views
A mural dedicated to the deceased Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska appeared in New YorkPhotoJanuary 19, 02:25 AM • 5656 views
EU prepares response to Trump's threats regarding Greenland: tariffs of 93 billion euros - FT03:32 AM • 6348 views
Bessent: Annexation of Greenland is best for Greenland, Europe, and the United States04:03 AM • 3478 views
Publications
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no results09:09 AM • 86 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 47554 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 86115 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 52502 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 82972 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Ihor Terekhov
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
Denmark
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhoto08:40 AM • 470 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - report07:47 AM • 1536 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 17968 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 30768 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 27584 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
Technology
The Diplomat
TikTok

Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no results

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

The licensing commission of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine completed the inspection of two legal entities associated with the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex on January 8, but the regulator's decision has not yet been made public. According to established practice, the Ministry of Health adopts such orders within a week, so the current pause seems atypical. The delay amid criminal proceedings and a possible conflict of interest only reinforces public questions about the impartiality of the regulator.

Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no results

The Licensing Commission of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine completed an unscheduled inspection of two legal entities associated with the Odesa private clinic Odrex on January 8, 2026. However, the regulator's decision regarding the inspection results has not yet been published. Although usually, relevant Ministry of Health orders appear within a week after the commission's work is completed. Why this process has been delayed this time is a question that is increasingly being raised in professional and public circles, UNN reports.

The unscheduled inspections, conducted from January 6 to 8, concerned LLC "Medical House "Odrex" and LLC "Center of Medicine" – legal entities of the Odrex clinic, which figure in numerous criminal proceedings for alleged fraud, improper performance of professional duties by medical workers, and misappropriation of patient funds.

Recall

In 2025, the Ministry of Health already revoked one of Odrex's licenses – LLC "House of Medicine." The reason was the clinic administration's refusal to provide the commission with documents necessary for the inspection, within the framework of a patient's death case. If, as a result of the January inspection, two more legal entities lose their licenses, Odrex could become a unique case for private medicine in Ukraine, where the regulator consistently revokes several licenses within one business.

Separate attention in this story is also drawn to a possible conflict of interest. As UNN has already reported, Odrex CEO Tigran Arutyunyan is a member of the Ministry of Health's working group on the development of private medicine. This group is headed by Minister of Health Viktor Liashko. Thus, Arutyunyan and Liashko are personally acquainted and previously worked together in the relevant commission, which further strengthens public doubts about the possible bias of the regulator in the Odrex case.

In addition, at the end of 2025, the clinic's beneficiaries registered another legal entity – LLC "MDO Pivden." As the Ministry of Health reported, this company has not yet submitted documents for obtaining a medical license. However, in case of negative decisions for Odrex by the regulator regarding the licenses of LLC "Medical House "Odrex" and LLC "Center of Medicine," it is not excluded that the clinic administration will try to obtain a new medical license.

Under such circumstances, the delay in the Ministry of Health's decision after the inspection seems strange, to say the least. The families of deceased patients, those affected by treatment, and the public are closely following the developments, as this situation could become a test of the real integrity and independence of state control in the field of private medicine and personally of Minister of Health Viktor Liashko.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyHealthPublications
Odrex
Viktor Liashko
Ukraine