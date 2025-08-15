$41.450.06
48.440.21
ukenru
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 512 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 7048 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 15203 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 17492 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 54862 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 91516 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 51631 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 181084 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 01:54 PM • 201929 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
August 14, 12:57 PM • 96769 views
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
Tags
Authors
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 476 views

MP Serhiy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, has been delaying his court case for years. At the same time, he receives millions in compensation from the state budget and promotes initiatives that align with the interests of pharmaceutical giants.

Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians

In Ukraine, it has become commonplace for people with a corrupt past, suspected of bribery and possible lobbying of business interests, to not only remain in power but also actively shape state policy. They receive salaries, compensation, and parliamentary privileges while simultaneously avoiding responsibility, dragging out court cases for years, writes UNN.

The political reality in Ukraine is such that people suspected of bribery, or who openly lobby the interests of certain business groups, calmly remain in power, receiving salaries, compensation, and privileges. Moreover, they often even simulate a "fight for the people's interests." As political scientist Serhiy Shabovta emphasizes, such a situation would be impossible in any European society. In Ukraine, however, it is still the norm.

We know many examples when current Western politicians, officials who held sufficiently high positions, in elementary situations, even at the level of traffic rule violations, some public scandals, simply left their posts, resigned, or at least raised the question that they, due to their moral views, were not suitable for that position.

- notes the political scientist

An example of immorality in Ukrainian power can be Serhiy Kuzminykh, a People's Deputy, head of the subcommittee on pharmacy issues, and a defendant in a criminal case concerning the receipt of a UAH 558,000 bribe. According to the investigation, he received funds for facilitating the signing of contracts between private companies and a hospital in the Zhytomyr region. The video of the money transfer was published by NABU back in January 2022, but there is still no verdict, as the process has been dragging on for years.

Thus, according to the HACC, out of 87 scheduled court hearings in the Kuzminykh case, 54 were disrupted either due to the non-appearance of his lawyers or the deputy himself. The reasons are classic: "sudden illnesses," "business trips," or parliamentary activities.

It seems that when he needs to answer for his actions before the law, Kuzminykh is sick, but when he needs to push through a necessary decision or make a loud statement on Facebook, he is healthy and active.

And while Kuzminykh delays the justice process by all available methods, the state continues to finance his comfortable life. Thus, only in 2022–2024, he received over UAH 2.5 million in compensation from the state budget: for renting housing in Kyiv, travel expenses, and expenses related to parliamentary activities.

In parallel, Kuzminykh seems to be conducting an active public campaign that may be beneficial to large pharmaceutical manufacturers, blaming "marketing agreements" for rising drug prices. This is despite the fact that they were banned back in March 2025, which did not yield the promised effect – namely, lower drug prices. Such contradictory rhetoric by Kuzminykh surprisingly coincides with the position of the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia."

Whose owners, in 2016-2018, through the charitable organization "Zagoria Family Foundation," financed the Kuzminykh brothers' charitable foundation with over UAH 9.5 million. It is also interesting that during the same period, Kuzminykh worked as a member of the Ministry of Health commission, which was engaged in terminating the validity of registration certificates. This fact even became the reason for an inspection by the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP). At that time, the head of the NACP department, Serhiy Derkach, stated that there was a potential conflict of interest in the actions of one of the members of the Ministry of Health commission, who has his own foundation and received money from the owner of a pharmaceutical giant.

Political scientist Serhiy Shabovta believes that the problem is systemic:

"Some representatives of the government are unworthy people, capable only of doing what they are told, being an ideal cog in the corruption process. We see that people without signs of professional qualities, without signs of any morality, end up in certain positions, including parliamentary ones," Shabovta emphasizes the problem.

Therefore, as long as figures like Kuzminykh remain in power, it is pointless to talk about cleansing politics. Ukraine now needs clear mechanisms to prevent individuals with a corrupt past from holding positions, real accountability for disrupting court proceedings, and also a ban on any hidden lobbying and accountability for it.

Otherwise, we will remain a state where "gray" lobbyists and bribetakers operate under the guise of loud slogans, and the people pay their salaries out of their own pockets.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPoliticsPublications
Serhiy Kuzminykh
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv