In Ukraine, it has become commonplace for people with a corrupt past, suspected of bribery and possible lobbying of business interests, to not only remain in power but also actively shape state policy. They receive salaries, compensation, and parliamentary privileges while simultaneously avoiding responsibility, dragging out court cases for years, writes UNN.

The political reality in Ukraine is such that people suspected of bribery, or who openly lobby the interests of certain business groups, calmly remain in power, receiving salaries, compensation, and privileges. Moreover, they often even simulate a "fight for the people's interests." As political scientist Serhiy Shabovta emphasizes, such a situation would be impossible in any European society. In Ukraine, however, it is still the norm.

We know many examples when current Western politicians, officials who held sufficiently high positions, in elementary situations, even at the level of traffic rule violations, some public scandals, simply left their posts, resigned, or at least raised the question that they, due to their moral views, were not suitable for that position. - notes the political scientist

An example of immorality in Ukrainian power can be Serhiy Kuzminykh, a People's Deputy, head of the subcommittee on pharmacy issues, and a defendant in a criminal case concerning the receipt of a UAH 558,000 bribe. According to the investigation, he received funds for facilitating the signing of contracts between private companies and a hospital in the Zhytomyr region. The video of the money transfer was published by NABU back in January 2022, but there is still no verdict, as the process has been dragging on for years.

Thus, according to the HACC, out of 87 scheduled court hearings in the Kuzminykh case, 54 were disrupted either due to the non-appearance of his lawyers or the deputy himself. The reasons are classic: "sudden illnesses," "business trips," or parliamentary activities.

It seems that when he needs to answer for his actions before the law, Kuzminykh is sick, but when he needs to push through a necessary decision or make a loud statement on Facebook, he is healthy and active.

And while Kuzminykh delays the justice process by all available methods, the state continues to finance his comfortable life. Thus, only in 2022–2024, he received over UAH 2.5 million in compensation from the state budget: for renting housing in Kyiv, travel expenses, and expenses related to parliamentary activities.

In parallel, Kuzminykh seems to be conducting an active public campaign that may be beneficial to large pharmaceutical manufacturers, blaming "marketing agreements" for rising drug prices. This is despite the fact that they were banned back in March 2025, which did not yield the promised effect – namely, lower drug prices. Such contradictory rhetoric by Kuzminykh surprisingly coincides with the position of the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia."

Whose owners, in 2016-2018, through the charitable organization "Zagoria Family Foundation," financed the Kuzminykh brothers' charitable foundation with over UAH 9.5 million. It is also interesting that during the same period, Kuzminykh worked as a member of the Ministry of Health commission, which was engaged in terminating the validity of registration certificates. This fact even became the reason for an inspection by the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP). At that time, the head of the NACP department, Serhiy Derkach, stated that there was a potential conflict of interest in the actions of one of the members of the Ministry of Health commission, who has his own foundation and received money from the owner of a pharmaceutical giant.

Political scientist Serhiy Shabovta believes that the problem is systemic:

"Some representatives of the government are unworthy people, capable only of doing what they are told, being an ideal cog in the corruption process. We see that people without signs of professional qualities, without signs of any morality, end up in certain positions, including parliamentary ones," Shabovta emphasizes the problem.

Therefore, as long as figures like Kuzminykh remain in power, it is pointless to talk about cleansing politics. Ukraine now needs clear mechanisms to prevent individuals with a corrupt past from holding positions, real accountability for disrupting court proceedings, and also a ban on any hidden lobbying and accountability for it.

Otherwise, we will remain a state where "gray" lobbyists and bribetakers operate under the guise of loud slogans, and the people pay their salaries out of their own pockets.