People from more than 30 countries are missing as a result of flash floods in Nepal and China

Catastrophic flash floods in the border area between China and Nepal have claimed the lives of at least 359 people, while more than 1,400 are considered missing as of Thursday. Many of them were foreigners who had arrived in the area for hiking, sightseeing or pilgrimage to a sacred Hindu site, UNN reports, citing AP.

Details

The number of people missing as a result of Wednesday's disaster may vary between agencies due to differences in data collection methods, the timing of data submission and verification, as well as gaps in coordination between those collecting the data and those conducting rescue operations in the affected area.

Overall, according to media reports, citizens of more than 30 countries have gone missing following the flash floods in Nepal and China.

Nepal

Nepal's Disaster Management Authority said the death toll had risen to 359, while another 910 people, including 517 foreign nationals, were considered missing. The agency added that 50 foreigners had so far been rescued by air.

Local media, citing the National Emergency Operations Center, reported on Thursday that those missing included 113 Nepali tourists, 85 security personnel from the army and police, as well as 161 residents of Rasuwa District and one resident of Nuwakot District.

China

State media reported that at least three people had died and 558 were missing in Gyirong County, Tibet. China's state broadcaster CCTV reported that 260 of the 558 missing people were foreigners. In addition, according to China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, about 100 Chinese citizens were missing on the Nepalese side.

India

India's Ministry of External Affairs said that 288 Indian citizens remained unreachable. Among them were 73 people working on an energy project. Nepalese officials said that many Indian tourists had been making a pilgrimage to Mount Kailash in Tibet, a sacred site for Hindus.

United States

The U.S. State Department said that 90 Americans were considered missing in China and Nepal. The statement said that it was not aware of any American fatalities. Three Americans had been rescued.

Malaysia

The council reported that 51 Malaysian citizens were missing.

Ukraine

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that 55 Ukrainians were missing. This figure includes two tourist groups of 47 and 7 people, as well as one Ukrainian woman who was traveling with a foreign tourist group, the ministry said.

Australia

The council reported that 35 Australians were missing.

United Kingdom

The council said that 33 of those missing were citizens of the United Kingdom.

Canada

Nepal's Tourism Board reported that 25 of those missing were Canadian citizens.

South Korea

South Korean officials reported that nine citizens who had been working on the construction of a hydroelectric power plant in Nepal were missing.

Singapore

According to Nepal's Tourism Board, eight Singaporeans were missing.

Germany

Nepal's Tourism Board reported that eight tourists from Germany were missing.

russia

The Embassy of russia in Nepal reported that eight of its citizens were missing.

South Africa

Six South African citizens were reported missing.

Latvia

Six tourists from Latvia were reported missing.

Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi expressed concern over the disappearance of five Japanese citizens, as reported by local media.

New Zealand

Five people from New Zealand were missing, Nepal's Tourism Board reported.

France

Four French citizens were reported missing.

Belgium

Three Belgian citizens were reported missing.

Spain

Three tourists from Spain were reported missing.

Other

Two people each from Italy, Kazakhstan, Portugal, Ireland and the Netherlands were reported missing. Another 10 people were also reported missing—one each from belarus, Finland, Hungary, Israel, Lithuania, the Philippines, Bulgaria, Switzerland, Serbia and Sweden.