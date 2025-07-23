$41.770.05
"Received data from special services of other countries": Prosecutor General revealed new details of MP Khrystenko's case

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2288 views

In the case of MP Fedir Khrystenko, suspected of high treason, materials regarding the transfer of data to Russia and possible influence on NABU, as well as involvement in the oligarch Boholyubov's departure, are being investigated.

"Received data from special services of other countries": Prosecutor General revealed new details of MP Khrystenko's case

The case of the current People's Deputy from the now-banned OPZZh party, Fedir Khrystenko, who is suspected of high treason, has not been closed. This was stated by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko during a press conference, as reported by UNN correspondent.

We have a criminal proceeding concerning People's Deputy Khrystenko. During covert investigative actions, specific conversations and other evidence regarding the use of the People's Deputy's powers and possible influence were established; this is still being investigated, and the point in this criminal proceeding has not been put.

- Kravchenko stated.

The Prosecutor General noted that the materials regarding the transfer of data and Khrystenko's work for Russia are still being investigated.

"We also received data from the special services of other countries. I cannot say more here, as I cannot disclose data – it is a secret of the investigation," Kravchenko said.

In addition, he commented on Khrystenko's possible involvement in organizing the oligarch Bogolyubov's departure from the country.

"We also received information about this people's deputy's influence on NABU, on some detectives. We have obtained preliminary evidence and information regarding the possible assistance of two detectives in accompanying (the oligarch - ed.) Bogolyubov when he was fleeing and crossing the border. Perhaps it's a coincidence and the detectives who were in the carriage were simply moving according to their assignment, business trip, or perhaps they helped and covered his border crossing. Therefore, these materials are still being investigated. We received a large amount of information, additional evidence during the searches. This equipment is being investigated, information is being analyzed. This is just the beginning in connection with what I have already seen, what evidence has been obtained after conducting certain investigative procedural actions," Kravchenko said.

Addition

The OGP reported that law enforcement officers exposed the current People's Deputy from the now-banned OPZZh party, Fedir Khrystenko, for high treason. According to the investigation, the People's Deputy was a top FSB agent and was responsible for strengthening Russian influence on NABU.

In addition, the Office of the Prosecutor General, together with the SBU, documented new facts of confidential information leaks from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine concerning the Bureau's activities. UNN reports this with reference to the OGP press service.

As reported, within the framework of the investigation into the suspicion of People's Deputy Fedir Khrystenko from "OPZZh" of high treason, during searches at the residence where his close relatives currently live, law enforcement officers seized materials of covert investigative actions regarding persons involved in criminal proceedings that are under NABU's jurisdiction, as well as dozens of personal questionnaires of candidates for detective positions at the Bureau.

Reference

Fedir Khrystenko is a People's Deputy of Ukraine of the 9th convocation, elected in electoral district No. 46 (Bakhmut, Donetsk region) from the OPZZh party. Member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Agrarian and Land Policy.

Before Russia's full-scale invasion, he lived in the village of Romankiv in the Kyiv region. On February 14, 2022, he left Ukraine, rented an elite apartment in Warsaw, and has been living in Poland ever since.

In 2020, he was absent from the consideration of only 39 legislative acts. However, despite his presence, he ignored voting 1191 times. In addition, in the voting history, he abstained 225 times, voted "for" 212 times, and was against 23 times. For his work in parliament, the man co-authored only 5 draft laws. One of them is about a free economic zone and freedom of movement for displaced persons in Donbas.

In February 2020, Khrystenko celebrated his wife's birthday in one of Moscow's most fashionable establishments. The cost of the banquet was about 1 million dollars.

On February 22, 2022, at a Verkhovna Rada meeting, he did not vote for condemning Russia's recognition of the L/DPR and sanctions against Russia. Khrystenko was included in the list of truants among the people's deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of the 9th convocation. According to the study, Fedir Khrystenko missed 94% of votes between the beginning of 2022 and May 2023.

Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP Kuzminykh22.07.25, 10:18 • 271370 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Ruslan Kravchenko
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Warsaw
Poland
