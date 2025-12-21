$42.340.00
December 20, 05:28 PM • 18560 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 42034 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 42814 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 30647 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 28483 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 32080 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 35875 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
December 20, 09:25 AM • 26308 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
December 20, 08:51 AM • 25447 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM • 20678 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
Large-scale Russian attack: air defense forces neutralized 75 enemy UAVs, 19 hit targets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 420 views

On the night of December 21, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 97 attack UAVs of various types. Air defense forces neutralized 75 drones, but 19 drones hit targets in eight locations.

Large-scale Russian attack: air defense forces neutralized 75 enemy UAVs, 19 hit targets

On the night of December 21, the enemy attacked with 97 attack UAVs, and air defense forces managed to neutralize 75 drones. At the same time, 19 attack drones hit eight locations, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.

On the night of December 21 (from 18:00 on December 20), the enemy attacked with 97 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of UAVs from the directions of Millerovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Gvardiyske, Chauda – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 60 of them were "Shaheds".

- the report says.

The General Staff added that the air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 75 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of drones in the north, south, west, and east of the country. 19 attack UAVs hit 8 locations, and downed (fragments) fell in one location.

- the report says.

In addition, the General Staff emphasized that the attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace, and also called for adherence to safety rules.

Enemy drone attacked car on bridge in Odesa district: woman killed, three children hospitalized18.12.25, 18:38 • 7962 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Kursk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Crimea