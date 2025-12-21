Large-scale Russian attack: air defense forces neutralized 75 enemy UAVs, 19 hit targets

On the night of December 21, the enemy attacked with 97 attack UAVs, and air defense forces managed to neutralize 75 drones. At the same time, 19 attack drones hit eight locations, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.

On the night of December 21 (from 18:00 on December 20), the enemy attacked with 97 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of UAVs from the directions of Millerovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Gvardiyske, Chauda – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 60 of them were "Shaheds". - the report says.

The General Staff added that the air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 75 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of drones in the north, south, west, and east of the country. 19 attack UAVs hit 8 locations, and downed (fragments) fell in one location. - the report says.

In addition, the General Staff emphasized that the attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace, and also called for adherence to safety rules.

Enemy drone attacked car on bridge in Odesa district: woman killed, three children hospitalized