The Kremlin called the idea of a trilateral meeting of experts from Russia, the US, and Ukraine "not serious."
Kyiv • UNN
Kremlin aide Yuriy Ushakov stated that no one seriously discussed the initiative for a trilateral meeting of experts from Russia, the US, and Ukraine. He also noted that the changes to the peace plan, introduced by Ukrainians and Europeans, do not contribute to reaching agreements.
Details
According to Russian media, Ushakov is convinced that "the changes introduced by Ukrainians and Europeans into the peace plan do not bring closer the achievement of agreements."
In addition, according to him, "Dmitriev is negotiating with American partners in Miami, he will return and report."
Addendum
Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the proposed format for a possible joint meeting after talks between the US and Russia.