The Kremlin called the idea of a trilateral meeting of experts from Russia, the US, and Ukraine "not serious."

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

Kremlin aide Yuriy Ushakov stated that no one seriously discussed the initiative for a trilateral meeting of experts from Russia, the US, and Ukraine. He also noted that the changes to the peace plan, introduced by Ukrainians and Europeans, do not contribute to reaching agreements.

The Kremlin called the idea of a trilateral meeting of experts from Russia, the US, and Ukraine "not serious."

No one seriously discussed the initiative to hold a trilateral meeting of experts from Russia, the USA, and Ukraine. This was reported by Kremlin aide Yuriy Ushakov, according to UNN, citing Russian media.

Details

According to Russian media, Ushakov is convinced that "the changes introduced by Ukrainians and Europeans into the peace plan do not bring closer the achievement of agreements."

In addition, according to him, "Dmitriev is negotiating with American partners in Miami, he will return and report."

Putin's envoy Dmitriev arrived in Miami for talks with Witkoff and Kushner - media20.12.25, 20:23 • 4748 views

Addendum

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the proposed format for a possible joint meeting after talks between the US and Russia.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine