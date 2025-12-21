The Kremlin called the idea of a trilateral meeting of experts from Russia, the US, and Ukraine "not serious."

No one seriously discussed the initiative to hold a trilateral meeting of experts from Russia, the USA, and Ukraine. This was reported by Kremlin aide Yuriy Ushakov, according to UNN, citing Russian media.

Details

According to Russian media, Ushakov is convinced that "the changes introduced by Ukrainians and Europeans into the peace plan do not bring closer the achievement of agreements."

In addition, according to him, "Dmitriev is negotiating with American partners in Miami, he will return and report."

Putin's envoy Dmitriev arrived in Miami for talks with Witkoff and Kushner - media

Addendum

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the proposed format for a possible joint meeting after talks between the US and Russia.